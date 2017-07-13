G2 Crowd, the world’s leading business software review platform, today released the Summer 2017 Enterprise Web Content Management Software Grid report to help businesses make the best web content management technology buying decision. WordPress.org, HubSpot, Sitefinity, Oracle WebCenter Content, and Episerver CMS were named Leaders in the report, receiving a strong customer satisfaction score with a large market presence.

Crownpeak and Drupal were named High Performers in the report, earning strong customer satisfaction marks with smaller market presence scores. WordPress.org earned the highest overall satisfaction score, while WordPress.org and Oracle tied for the highest overall market presence score.

The Grid leverages customer satisfaction data reported by authenticated users along with vendor market presence determined from social and public data. Based on a combination of these scores, each software solution is categorized as a Leader, High Performer, Contender or Niche.

About the Enterprise Web Content Management Software Grid report:



The report is based on more than 411 reviews written by business professionals.

Of the 97 products listed in G2 Crowd’s Web Content Management category, the ranked products each received ten or more reviews to qualify for inclusion on the Grid.

