Softdocs Breaks Record for Growth in Q2 2017

Softdocs, an enterprise content management (ECM), e-forms and workflow solutions provider, today celebrated a record-setting second quarter of 2017 for both revenue and client growth through new and expanding higher education and K12 client relationships.

Amid ECM market disruption, Softdocs customer wins represent a strong uptick in migrations away from ECM competitors Perceptive Nolij Web and ImageNow. Additionally, Softdocs is expanding relationships through its Etrieve Forms and Etrieve Content solutions as well as continued growth of the company’s print customization and delivery product, Doc e Serve.

“Ultimately, we are earning business based on our expertise, vision and dedication to ECM solutions in the education market. As a company, we have more than 20 years of experience serving educational institutions of all sizes,” said Andrew Daniel, vice president of corporate strategy, Softdocs. “Our solutions help institutions increase organizational efficiencies as they move to a next generation paperless environment, presenting a win for students and employees alike.”

Q2 sales represent a mix of:



Migrations from other ECM solutions – Pepperdine University, Montana Tech, The Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) and Metropolitan Community College selected Softdocs for its browser-based, enterprise content management and workflow platform, replacing existing instances of Perceptive Nolij Web and ImageNow.

Expansion in the Ellucian Customer Base – Virginia Military Institute (VMI), Shenandoah University, Pacific Lutheran University and Salt Lake Community College are Colleague® and Banner® by Ellucian users that selected Softdocs’ Etrieve platform.

Growth in the ERP Unit4 Customer Base – Louisburg College selected Etrieve to provide content management, e-forms and workflow functionality to complement their upcoming upgrade to Unit4 Student.

Continued Doc e Serve Expansion – Acadia University, Hannibal-LaGrange University, South Plains College and University of the Southwest selected Doc e Serve, which will seamlessly integrate with these institutions’ new and existing implementations of Colleague® by Ellucian.

Ongoing Growth and Adoption in the North Carolina Community College System – Sampson Community College, Robeson Community College, Carteret Community College, Coastal Carolina Community College and Western Piedmont Community College all made the move to Etrieve.

Move to the Cloud – Taking advantage of the accessibility of the cloud, Roger Williams University and Del Mar College sought Softdocs for its hosted Etrieve Cloud solution.

K-12 Momentum – Atkinson County Schools, Tift County Schools and Harris County Schools, also PC Genesis clients, chose Softdocs Etrieve K12 to improve district-wide business processes and provide secure, cloud-based enterprise content management.

The Etrieve platform continues to gain momentum with colleges, universities and K-12 school districts across the U.S. and Canada searching for solutions to help increase operational efficiencies and upgrade from older, client-server based enterprise content management solutions. The platform, including Etrieve Content, Forms and Flow, offers a single solution for streamlining common student and employee requests. With its seamless ERP integration capabilities, institutions can store and organize content, as well as redefine business processes, reducing the need for paper and improving productivity across the entire organization.

