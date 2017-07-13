Heritage Biologics Earns URAC Accreditation in Specialty Pharmacy

Heritage Biologics shows a dedication to patient education and safety through the recognition of quality it received with URAC’s independent accreditation.

Heritage Biologics is proud to announce that it has earned URAC accreditation in Specialty Pharmacy. URAC is the independent leader in promoting healthcare quality through accreditation, certification and measurement. By achieving this status, Heritage Biologics has demonstrated a comprehensive commitment to quality care, improved processes and better patient outcomes.

“Achieving URAC accreditation is a reflection of our unwavering commitment to the Pharmacy Patient Experience (RXPX). Our Rare Disease Outcomes Management (RDOM) program is based on performance accountability that aligns with URAC requirements,” said Heritage Biologics COO Christopher Kennedy.

“It’s necessary for specialty pharmacies to provide a higher level of treatment for patients so desired outcomes are achieved. Heritage Biologics shows a dedication to patient education and safety through the recognition of quality it received with URAC’s independent accreditation,” said URAC President and CEO Kylanne Green. “With URAC accreditation, people know that Heritage Biologics strives to adhere to industry best practices."

About Heritage Biologics

Heritage Biologics is the recognized leader in Rare Disease Outcomes Management (RDOM). We provide preeminent value-based specialty pharmacy and high performance nursing services nationwide. Heritage is credited with developing the industry's first formalized Pharmacy Patient Experience (RXPX) program designed to ensure accountable performance-driven care for patients. We look forward to sharing our "rare tradition of care" with you and your family.

About URAC

Founded in 1990, URAC is the independent leader in promoting healthcare quality through accreditation, certification and measurement. URAC is a nonprofit organization developing evidence-based measures and standards through inclusive engagement with a range of stakeholders committed to improving the quality of healthcare. Our portfolio of accreditation and certification programs span the healthcare industry, addressing healthcare management, healthcare operations, health plans, pharmacies, telehealth providers, physician practices, and more. URAC accreditation is a symbol of excellence for organizations to showcase their validated commitment to quality and accountability.