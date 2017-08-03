Peco InspX Announces Recycling Program for Used X-ray Systems

Peco InspX is pleased to announce a new trade in program where customers can recycle their current X-Ray inspection system (regardless of manufacturer) at no charge upon the purchase of a new Peco InspX system. This program is designed to remove the burden of environmental code compliance from the customer while at the same time ensuring that all materials are reprocessed in an environmentally responsible manner. Typically almost 100% of the components within an X-Ray system can be recycled, although some require specialized processing.

This program is focused on closed cabinet X-Ray systems designed for the food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries where the customer desires to recycle an X-Ray system that is functionally similar to a model offered by Peco InspX.

Peco InspX will also always recycle one of its own inspection systems even when there isn’t a trade in event, but there is a small charge for this service. Furthermore, used Peco InspX parts are always recycled free of charge.

“Our goal in offering this recycling service is to make it easy for our customers to help protect the environment. In many cases customers also lack access to appropriate recycling facilities, making local recycling extremely difficult,” remarked Peco InspX CEO Rich Cisek.

About Peco InspX

Peco InspX Corporation is a leading provider of advanced technology inspection solutions for the food and beverage industries. With headquarters in Silicon Valley (San Carlos), CA, the company serves customers around the world and inspects over 120 million food and beverage containers daily. The company specializes in accurate high speed package inspection in machines that are easy to use with a low cost of ownership.