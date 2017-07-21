A dance isn’t just a dance and a Kachina doll isn’t just a statue, everything has meaning and depth.

Festivals, dancing, music, and nature, these are the elements that come alive in the summer months, across the country. Native Americans share their culture with the general public year-round, but some of the largest Pow Wows are celebrated in the summer time. It’s safe to say that on any given weekend this summer, a Pow Wow is taking place somewhere in the country.

The word “Pow Wow” comes from the old Algonquian word which typically described a gathering of spiritual healers celebrating successful hunts. Keeping with this spirit, many tribes have opened their communities to the public, teaching them about traditional dances, deities, and symbols that make their culture so animated and alive.

NativeAmericanJewelry.com, one of the online leaders in Native American art and jewelry has taken the opportunity to ring in the summer season with a new collection of Kachina dolls. These figures are paramount to the Hopi Tribe and considered sacred, often representing the spirts of nature or that of the tribe’s ancestors. Their role is to watch over the Hopi people during certain times of the year. These deities are honored through Native American dance ceremonies, where respected members of the tribe wear the dress and mask of the Kachina they are honoring.

There are numerous types of Kachina (warrior, clown, chief, hoop dancer, and many more). These figures are used to instruct the next generation of Native American’s children in the ways of the Hopi people. Collectors from all over the world love these stunning pieces and the artistry that goes into them as well.

NativeAmericanJewelry.com spokesman, Steven Onida, gave a few comments on the new release of Kachina dolls, “Our team loves Pow Wow season and we’ll even be attending a few ourselves. One of the main reasons the Native Community loves to open their celebrations to the general public is to teach them about their culture. A dance isn’t just a dance and a Kachina doll isn’t just a statue, everything has meaning and depth. Keeping with that spirit, we wanted to release a collection that could teach people. Kachina dolls are easily one of the most recognizable aspects of Hopi culture. These unique figures make it easy for people to learn about key values of the tribe. These artistic guardians can also protect the home as well. We want people to learn something from these figures and the deep spirituality behind them. They serve as a sense of community, strength, and power.”

For people that want to attend a Pow Wow to enjoy the rich food, skillful dance ceremonies, and the art that will be sold by vendors, Onida recommends going to http://www.powwows.com to search for these celebrations by date and location.

Onida and the team at NativeAmericanJewelry.com invite anyone interested in Native culture to visit their site and see these beautiful works from the Hopi and Navajo tribes of the Southwest.