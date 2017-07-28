History and Meaning Behind Native Pottery

Our artists, from the Navajo, Zuni, and Hopi tribes have created these stunning pieces. This collection gives new life to this ancient art form.

Distinct cultures around the world, in every society, have their own history of ceramics for decorative and utilitarian use. The basic necessity of carrying water from the river is woven into the history of every society, from ancient China to the Native American peoples of the United States. Starting as a need, this life-giving craft soon became its own art form, used in both everyday life and sacred ceremonies. Although society has derived many new means of irrigation, the art of ceramics has continued to evolve with the times.

NativeAmericanJewelry.com’s spokesman, Steven Onida, gave a comment with the company’s latest release, “I think we, as a country, have a tendency to forget the past. The great thing about Native culture is that their history is sewn into the culture. They value the same styles, methods, and ways that their ancestors did thousands of years ago. This collection embodies this proud tradition of honoring the past. Our artists, from the Navajo, Zuni, and Hopi tribes have created these stunning pieces. This collection gives new life to this ancient art form.”

Just as they did thousands of years ago, the multi-diverse Native American tribes had their own styles of making pottery. Typically, the diversity comes from the land. For example, some Hopi potters had pure Kaolin clay at their disposal, rendering the process of tempering (a heat treatment technique applied to ferrous alloys, such as steel or cast iron, to achieve greater toughness by decreasing the hardness of the alloy), unnecessary.

The one thing these tribes had in common is that their ceramics were all made by hand, something that traditionalists still teach and practice to this day. One of the most famous examples of Hopi artists is the work of the late Maria Martinez. Her black ware pottery remains some of the most inspired work in ceramics of the 20th century.

NativeAmericanJewelry.com’s collection features pottery made in different styles, shapes, and sizes, made by hand, from the Navajo, Zuni, Hopi, and Acoma tribes. Some of these designs included hand-painted scenes of Southwest landscapes, while others are shaped into various symbols and patterns that are unique to each tribe.

