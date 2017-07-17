CleanTech Alliance Announces Breakfast Series Speakers

CleanTech Alliance announced the full speaker lineup for its upcoming 2017/2018 Breakfast Series, which kicks off on September 13, 2017, with Michael Hagood of the U.S. Department of Energy’s Idaho National Laboratory. Discounted series tickets are now on sale, as well as individual event tickets.



Sponsored by Perkins Coie, the CleanTech Alliance Breakfast Series delivers a notable speaker and/or panel focused on emerging energy, environmental and sustainability topics. A different speaker and topic is presented on the second Wednesday of each month (7:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.) from September through May (except November, which is reserved for the CleanTech Alliance Annual Meeting).

Speakers for the 2017/2018 CleanTech Alliance Breakfast Series include:

Sept. 13: Michael Hagood; Idaho National Laboratory (INL)

Oct. 11: Susan Petty; CTO, President & Co-Founder of AltaRock Energy

Dec. 13: Ana Mari Cauce; President of the University of Washington (UW)

Jan. 10: Elliot Mainzer; Administrator of the Bonneville Power Authority (BPA)

Feb. 14: Nuclear Fusion Energy Technology Panel

Mar. 14: Craig Collar; CEO of the Snohomish County Public Utility District (SnoPUD)

Apr. 11: John Stark; Director of the Washington Stormwater Center

May 9: John Kelly; VP of Global Responsibility, Community & Public Policy at Starbucks (invited)

“The CleanTech Alliance Breakfast Series presents the strongest monthly lineup of prominent speakers, topics and attendees that matter to today’s evolving clean technology economy,” said J. Thomas Ranken, President & CEO of the CleanTech Alliance. “Attendees typically show up early and stay late to make every business connection possible and leverage every ounce of knowledge gained. The Breakfast Series is where the clean technology industry gathers to network, learn and do business.”

CleanTech Alliance members can purchase a Breakfast Series ticket for all eight events for $160; non-member #CleanTechBacon Breakfast Series tickets are $240. The fully transferrable series tickets represent a $120 discount and ensure registration for the typically sold-out events.

New in 2017, CleanTech Alliance now offers virtual attendance options. Satellite viewing parties will be available across the Northwest Region in partnership with Perkins Coie and other CleanTech Alliance partners. These viewing parties will be offered in Anchorage, Boise, Portland, San Francisco, Spokane, Vancouver and more. Additional locations will be made available based on interest. Or, individuals can request access to a live webinar feed. Contact Gabe Boeckman for more details at gabe(at)cleantechalliance(dot)org.

