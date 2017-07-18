The Salesforce investment will allow Appiphony to continue to support the Salesforce developer ecosystem with new tools and services.

Appiphony, a leading Product Development Outsourcer (PDO) for Salesforce applications, today announced Strike Connect, a native Salesforce integration framework for developers. Strike Connect will allow ISV partners to build and launch their apps quickly, while providing a flexible and reliable stream of data from ISV apps into Salesforce. Appiphony also received funding from Salesforce Ventures, as part of the $50 million SI Trailblazer Fund, which provides cloud consulting companies with the capital required to build and scale Salesforce services and capabilities.

Earlier this year, Appiphony released Strike, an open source set of components and tools to speed up Salesforce Lightning development. Strike Lightning contains a number of programmatic Lightning Base Components that developers can use within their applications to save development time.

"Salesforce ISV partners are looking for a way to integrate their app with the Salesforce system of record,” said George K. Kenessey, chief executive officer of Appiphony. “Our first tool set enabled ISV partners to build even faster on Salesforce Lighting. The Strike Connect framework that Appiphony is announcing today will make it easier for partners to integrate data with Salesforce. This investment will allow Appiphony to continue to support the Salesforce developer ecosystem with new tools and services.”

Strike Connect is currently in development and is expected to be generally available for ISV partners in Q3 2017.

About Salesforce Ventures

Salesforce is the fastest growing top five enterprise software company and the #1 CRM provider globally. Salesforce Ventures—the company’s corporate investment group—invests in the next generation of enterprise technology that extends the power of the Salesforce Intelligent Customer Success Platform, helping companies connect with their customers in entirely new ways. Portfolio companies receive funding as well as access to the world’s largest cloud ecosystem and the guidance of Salesforce’s innovators and executives. With Salesforce Ventures, portfolio companies can also leverage Salesforce's expertise in corporate philanthropy by joining Pledge 1% to make giving back part of their business model. Salesforce Ventures has invested in more than 200 enterprise cloud startups in 14 different countries since 2009. For more information, please visit http://www.salesforce.com/ventures.

About Salesforce Lightning

The Salesforce Platform is the world’s most trusted cloud platform for building enterprise apps—powering Salesforce’s own CRM apps, 3,200+ partner-built apps and more than 5.5 million custom apps built by customers. Salesforce Lightning is an intuitive user experience, a component based framework for building custom experiences and an ecosystem of apps and components available on the AppExchange. With Lightning, everyone is more productive—end users when they work, admins when they customize and developers when they build. For more information about Salesforce Lightning, visit: https://www.salesforce.com/lightning/overview/

About Appiphony, LLC

Appiphony is a Product Development Outsourcer (PDO) specializing in custom applications using Salesforce App Cloud. Appiphony designs, builds and launches Salesforce-based commercial apps for leading technology companies who want to extend their presence on the Salesforce platform. As one of the first Salesforce ISVs, Appiphony has deep knowledge of the Salesforce platform. This expertise extends beyond technical know-how into wider issues ISVs encounter when launching their app and supporting their customers. The company also has a design practice to address the demand ISVs face for dramatically improved user experience. Appiphony offers tools and mentorship to the development community, such as Strike, an open source set of components and tools to speed up Salesforce Lightning development, and ISV Quick Start, a workshop for learning to build an ISV application. More information about Appiphony can be found at http://www.appiphony.com.

