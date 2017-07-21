The Work of Zuni Artist Effie Calavaza

Her work has inspired a generation of Native American artists to take up the art and show the world what they can do.

The work of Calavaza is easily identified by her recurring symbolism of the snake and resurrection. While some cultures my recoil from snakes, there is a few that give the animal a significantly different meaning. The snake is often represented as a symbol of resurrection and rebirth. In Zuni belief, the snake is a positive sign that typically means renewal and life.

Many experts agree that this has to do with the ritualistic and biological way in which snakes shed their skin when they have outgrown it. In a metaphysical sense, some Native tribes believe that this process occurs in people as well, not just the physical aspects of growing older but also gaining knowledge and learning more about life and nature.

Best known for her distinct silver snake and turquoise design, Effie Calavaza started working in the mid-1950s and learned the art from her husband, Juan Calavaza. Keeping the tradition, Effie has since passed the skill on to her daughters Georgiana Yatsatti, Gloria Jean Garcia, and Susie Calavaza. SilverTribe.com, one of the largest and most respected Southwest and Native American jewelry stores in the Southwest has gathered a considerable collection of Calavaza’s work. SilverTribes’s spokesman, Chris Anderson, gave a statement on the company’s release.

“Effie Calavaza is one of the greatest artists of the 20th century. Her work has inspired a generation of Native American artists to take up the art and show the world what they can do. We want to honor her work and the legacy that she has created by creating a new collection, solely based on her work. I think people will find her pieces just as captivating as the many artists they have inspired over the years.”

The collection is an eclectic gathering of many different pieces, including rings, bracelets, necklaces, cuff links, belt buckles, and much more. Although her work takes advantage of many different stones (turquoise, coral, opal, etc.) her iconic style is present in each piece, featuring the symbol of rebirth and new beginning.

