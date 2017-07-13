Crimson Cup Welcomes Grinder’s Coffee in Bennington, Nebraska

We’re happy to welcome Owner Marvin Feige, General Manager Debra Ruocco and their team to the Crimson Cup community. Training entrepreneurs to run independent coffee houses is a big part of our mission as a coffee roaster and coffee franchise alternative. Past News Releases RSS Crimson Cup Adds Honduras...

Columbus, Ohio Coffee Roaster Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea recently welcomed Grinder’s Coffee to the group of independent coffee shops, cafés and bakeries it supports in 29 states. The shop at 15615 CW Hadan Dr. in Bennington, Nebraska held its grand opening April 18.

“We’re excited to welcome Owner Marvin Feige, General Manager Debra Ruocco and their team to the Crimson Cup community,” said Greg Ubert, founder and president. “Training entrepreneurs to run their own independent coffee houses is a big part of our mission as a coffee roaster and coffee shop franchise alternative.”

Feige said he saw an opportunity to provide coffee to the Bennington community. “Many people commute to Omaha, and we have limited options in Bennington,” he said. He built the store from the ground up to look like early Bennington architecture. The interior features many historical pictures of Bennington on the walls of the coffee shop, provided by Bennington’s mayor. Comfortable chairs and tables invite customers to gather and enjoy their coffee.

Grinder’s Coffee serves a full menu of hot, iced and frozen espresso drinks – including mochas, lattes and cappuccinos – as well as iced coffee and tea, cold-brewed coffee, hot chocolate, fruit smoothies and other custom drinks.

The food menu includes sandwiches such as a Chipotle Breakfast Burrito, Rise and Grind Biscuit, Stuffed Croissant and the Bennie Melt, as well bagels, croissants, muffins, cinnamon rolls, cookies and other sweet treats.

The shop offers free Wi-Fi to keep mobile workers, students and business leaders connected while they enjoy their coffee. For coffee-lovers on the go, Grinder’s also offers drive-thru service.

Feige, Ruocco and their team learned how to run a successful coffee shop through Crimson Cup’s 7 Steps to Success coffee shop franchise alternative program, which is based on Ubert’s Book, Seven Steps to Success in the Specialty Coffee Industry.

“Our program teaches everything a new owner needs to run a profitable coffee shop,” Ubert said. “We offer everything a coffee shop franchise does – and more – but without franchise fees and royalties.”

Unlike coffee franchises, Crimson Cup enables entrepreneurs to create their own unique specialty coffee businesses. From the name on the door to the location, menu, interior decor and other features, the owners put their stamp on a business that reflects their individual tastes and the needs of their local community.

Crimson Cup consultants guide new coffee shop owners in development of a coffee shop business plan and assist with site evaluation, on-site training, marketing materials, menu ideas and much more. “Our services are designed to help reduce costs, increase profits and eliminate potential headaches,” Ubert said.

