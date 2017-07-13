American Family Care (AFC), the nation’s leading provider of urgent care and accessible primary care is hosting a grand opening celebration on Friday, July 14th at their newest clinic in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. In coordination with the Tuscaloosa Chamber of Commerce, the event will begin at 2:00 pm and will be followed by two hours of networking, light refreshments, and clinic tours. The new Midtown clinic is AFC’s second location to open in Tuscaloosa. It is conveniently located at the corner of McFarland and 15th Street between Panda Express and Supercuts, and just a five minute drive from The University of Alabama. Both Tuscaloosa locations accept Bama cash with a student ID card.

During the past 35 years, AFC has evolved the concept of non-emergency room urgent care with more than 180 medical centers and 600 in-network physicians caring for nearly 3 million patients each year. AFC plans to continue growing across the nation and is on track to open 30 more clinics before the end of 2017. “We’re excited to continue fulfilling our mission of making quality health care accessible and economical with the opening of our second medical center in Tuscaloosa,” said Randy Johansen, President of American Family Care. “The opening of this location gives us the opportunity to serve both new and existing patients in Tuscaloosa by bringing them quality health care that is economical and convenient.”

All AFC medical centers are designed, equipped and staffed to provide accessible primary care, urgent care and minor emergency treatment. Each clinic features a high-tech, high touch approach, including digital x-rays, on-site lab testing, state of the art diagnostics, and electronic medical records. The clinics are staffed by kind, caring and compassionate health care professionals. AFC clinics are open 7-days a week with extended hours and no appointments are necessary.

AFC’s new Midtown location in Tuscaloosa also features a full suite of occupational medicine and workers compensation services. These services include OSHA-mandated medical surveillance exams, D.O.T. and non D.O.T. drugs screens and physicals, and breath alcohol tests, among many other services. “A healthy workforce is a fundamental ingredient for a healthy business,” said Johansen. “Injured employees impact a company in terms of both worker's compensation expenses and lost production time, so we work hard to help make it simple and affordable to keep employees healthy.”

About American Family Care:

Founded by Dr. Bruce Irwin with a single location in 1982, American Family Care has pioneered the concept of non-emergency room urgent care. With its 2013 acquisition of the Doctors Express, and its subsequent rebranding, AFC has become the nation’s leading provider of urgent care, accessible primary care, and occupational medicine, with more than 180 clinics and 600 in-network physicians caring for nearly 3 million patients a year. Ranked by Inc. Magazine as one of the fastest growing companies in the U.S., AFC’s stated mission is to provide the best healthcare possible, in a kind and caring environment, while respecting the rights of all patients, in an economical manner, at times and locations convenient to the patient. For more information, visit http://www.americanfamilycare.com.