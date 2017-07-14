Native American Knives and Their History

One of the most talented artists in the Southwest, Ken Richardson, has been kind enough to work with us on this project, creating stunning hand-crafted pieces in the Native American style.

People across the country have probably heard the tales of Native Americans and their prowess for hunting. Never wasting any part of their kill, the tribes sees hunting as more of a sacred ceremony than that of simple survival.

One crucial element to this fatal dance is the knife used to skin and cut the animal so that all its parts can be used in one form or another.

While Native American knives have been used primarily as a functional representation of the tribe’s beliefs, they have since taken on a more artistic meaning in the modern era. More elaborate and often painted with vivid scenes of the Southwest or Native American symbols, these decorative Native American styles knives have become a must-have for any Southwestern home.

SilverTribe.com, a purveyor of fine Native American art and jewelry has unveiled a new collection of knives for the public to enjoy for their homes.

Silvertribe’s spokesman, Chris Anderson, said, “One of the most talented artists in the Southwest, Ken Richardson, has been kind enough to work with us on this project, creating stunning hand-crafted pieces in the Native American style. His collection includes antler bone knives, fashioned like the ancient designs used by tribes thousands of years ago, knives with the bear paw symbol etched into the handle, giving strength and protection to the wielder, and even knives with animal symbols painted into the handles as well. They all have the look and feel of an ancient artifact, made by expert hands, Ken really knows his trade.”

Ken Richardson is a professional Ferrier and blacksmith who began making knives out of old cross cut saws in his free time. His unique style combined with his affinity for knives turned his passion into a full-time career, perfecting the art year after year. The mountains close to his home provide him with a steady supply of shed Rocky Mountain Elk horn that he uses to create these original works of art.

Every knife included in the new collection comes with a custom made leather sheath that was made to be hooked to the side of the hip, similar to how native warriors tended to carry their weapons.

Anderson is particularly proud of the bone antler pieces, their hauntingly pale color, “makes for both a stunning piece and provides excellent grip.”

