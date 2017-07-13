InfoTrends’ New Study Aims to Size Ink and Toner E-Commerce

We believe that e-commerce represents the largest threat of third-party toner and inkjet cartridges to the OEMS and domestic remanufacturers.

InfoTrends, a division of Keypoint Intelligence, is pleased to announce a new multi-client study entitled Sizing Ink & Toner E-Commerce: Mapping the Impact of China and Third-party Supplies. This study will help ink and toner OEMs better understand the threats the e-commerce marketplace landscape represents.

Purchasing supplies through e-commerce marketplaces is risky for both OEMs and end users. Preliminary results from InfoTrends’ Business Purchasing Survey show about 20% of businesses report they “shop the internet” among the top two ways in which they buy ink and toner cartridges. Among the 20%, almost half of those businesses reported issues with product purchases.

“We believe that e-commerce represents the largest threat of third-party toner and inkjet cartridges to the OEMS and domestic remanufacturers,” commented John Shane, Director at InfoTrends. “This creates a serious marketing challenge as both the customer experience and brand integrity can be negatively impacted.”

There are several risk factors that vendors face:



E-Commerce marketplaces offer supplies buyers a bewildering assortment of ink and toner cartridges

Remans, new-build compatibles, unknowns

Many third-party inks and toners sold on the internet appear to be patent or trademark infringing

Third-party supplies on the internet are often 20% of the price of OEM supplies

Users may or may not be receiving the products that they are expecting

Competitive manufacturing sources are frequently unknown

Results of this study will:

Qualify the impact of e-commerce marketplaces

Size the annual units and revenues (at final sale) of inkjet and toner cartridges by internet-based retailers

Identify key industry marketing challenges

Profile the customer purchase process, product, and overall experience from a cross-section of internet-based retailers

Profile the customers of inkjet and toner cartridges from internet-based retailers and understand their characteristics, behavior, and experiences

Distill multiple data sources to characterize the impact of third-party supplies on the internet

For more information on Sizing Ink & Toner E-Commerce: Mapping the Impact of China and Third-party Supplies, please view our online brochure or contact sales@keypointintelligence.com.

Early subscriber rates are available through July 31, 2017. Early subscribers have the opportunity to review and contribute to the project’s survey questions prior to the survey launch.

