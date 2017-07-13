Imagination Playground’s Submit To Win Program Ends with a Bang

It’s so satisfying to know that 25 schools and family centers will now get to experience Imagination Playground for themselves

Imagination Playground, LLC – creators of the breakthrough Big Blue Blocks that encourage child-directed free play, is pleased to announce a full list of all winners from their most popular program to date, Submit To Win. Since the program start back in February of this year, a Big Block Set has been awarded each week by random drawing, as well as two additional prize levels recently drawn at the beginning of July. Imagination Playground is thrilled to announce a summary of all winners today.

Big Block Winners:



Elida Municipal Schools

Kids Discovery Museum

Element Church

Delta County Libraries

Camp Laughing Waters

Pine Community Center

Anna ISD Early Childhood Center

AHA! A Hands-on Adventure Children's Museum

Harvest Elementary School

Edna C. Stevens Elementary School

Air Zoo

Genesee Intermediate School District

Marshall Area YMCA

Middletown Recreational Center

Rita Miller Elementary School

In addition to the 15Big Block Set winners, five lucky schools will receive a Playdate experience at their school! Imagination Playground will visit the school for the day, with a set of Big Blue Blocks in tow. All children at the school are invited to play and experience block play for themselves. Participants will also receive a Pop Out Mini Playground as their take home gift.

Playdate Winners:



Northwest Suburban Special Education Organization

Lake Norman Baptist Preschool

Liberty Elementary School

Linda Verde Elementary School

Brush Creek Elementary School

The five winners of the 3rd prize level are in for a treat! Everyone at the school or family center will receive their very own Pop Out Mini Playground to enjoy.

Mini Playground Winners:



Sharpsburg Elementary School

Munger Hill Elementary School

Temple Children’s Museum

Martha Reid Elementary School

Canton Elementary School

Dave Krishock, President of Imagination Playground is pleased with the program and its success at reaching so many children and educators. He says, “I was over-whelmed at the level of participation the contest generated across the nation. Tens of thousands of folks submitted to win, the most participation of any of our programs since the company’s inception. The program seemed to build excitement each week as we announced winners and included photos and quotes from the happy recipients. Social media was especially instrumental in sharing the excitement of the program, as well as continuing to build awareness and momentum each week. It’s so satisfying to know that 25 schools and family centers will now get to experience Imagination Playground for themselves.”

If you were not a winner this time, please try again. Imagination Playground offers several opportunities each year to win a playground for your organization. Anyone interested in learning more about Imagination Playground’s creative products or programs are encouraged to call 1-678-604-7466 or email ContactUs@ImaginationPlayground.org.

About Imagination Playground, LLC

Imagination Playground is a breakthrough play space concept developed to encourage child-directed, creative free play. The kind of play that experts say is critical to children’s intellectual. Social, physical, and emotional development. Invented by architect and designer David Rockwell and the Rockwell group, Imagination Playground enables children to play, dream, build and explore endless possibilities. Imagination Playground finds its home in daycare centers, kindergartens, elementary schools, children’s museums – and science, nature, discovery centers, camps, community centers, children’s hospitals, hotels and resorts, public parks and more – in North America and over 70 countries around the world.

For more information, visit http://www.imaginationplayground.com