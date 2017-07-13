Tom Eggert, Executive Director of the WI Sustainability Council (middle), presenting the 2017 Sustainable Product of the Year Award to John Pade and Rebecca Nelson, co-founders of Nelson and Pade, In “We are truly honored to have been nominated and awarded the Sustainable Product of the Year Award in both 2014 and 2017. This recognition demonstrates our commitment to sustainability in Wisconsin and around the world.“

The Wisconsin Sustainable Business Council awarded Nelson and Pade, Inc.® the 2017 Sustainable Product of the Year Award for small business. This is the second time that this prestigious honor was presented to Nelson and Pade, Inc.®, recognizing their Clear Flow Aquaponic Systems®.

The award was presented at the 2017 Sustainable Business Awards Celebration at Inpro Corporation. Rebecca Nelson, co-founder of Nelson and Pade, Inc.®, shares “We are truly honored to have been nominated and awarded the Sustainable Product of the Year Award in both 2014 and 2017. This recognition demonstrates our commitment to sustainability in Wisconsin and around the world.“

Nelson and Pade, Inc.® is the most trusted name in aquaponics, an innovative method of food production that combines aquaculture (fish farming) and hydroponics (soilless plant culture). In aquaponics, microbes naturally convert the waste from fish farming into an all-natural fertilizer for plant culture. Nelson and Pade, Inc.’s Clear Flow Aquaponic Systems® are designed to maximize these natural processes to grow fresh fish and vegetables year ‘round in any climate. To date, Clear Flow Aquaponic Systems® are used by individuals, entrepreneurs, schools, Universities and food banks in almost 30 countries.

Nelson and Pade, Inc.’s Clear Flow Aquaponic Systems® with ZDEP® (Zero Discharge/Extra Production) have revolutionized the aquaponics industry, providing users with a science-based, proven and profitable aquaponic systems. They are highly productive and continually produce fresh fish and vegetables, 365 days/year, without the use of pesticides, herbicides or chemical fertilizers. Two US patents are held by Nelson and Pade, Inc.® for their innovative designs.

When comparing lettuce production using 1 acre of Clear Flow Aquaponic Systems® to 1 acre of lettuce farming in the Gila Valley, Arizona, Nelson and Pade, Inc.’s systems grow 6 times more lettuce per acre using 1/6 of the water on an annual basis. The same system also produces 40,000 lbs. of fish. These systems are energy efficient as well, with a majority of the water flow achieved through gravity.

Nelson and Pade, Inc.® has its business campus in Montello, WI, where the systems, which are 90% made in the USA, are manufactured. Also on site is a state-of-the-art 14,000-sq. ft. greenhouse facility which houses commercial aquaponic systems for demonstration, a large classroom and the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point: Aquaponics Innovation Center. Tours of the facility are available.

In addition to manufacturing systems, Nelson and Pade, Inc.® also offers the Nelson and Pade Grower Program and the Aquaponics Master Class®, which has been attended by individuals from over 100 countries.

For more information, visit http://www.aquaponics.com or contact Nelson and Pade, Inc., PO Box 761, Montello, WI 53949, USA, 608-297-8708, info(at)aquaponics(dot)com