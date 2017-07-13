Retail Search Marketing Agency, NetElixir, Eyes Top Award From Google

“We are honored to be in the top running for Google’s Premier Partner Awards. We have been working with top retailers like Teleflora for over a decade and are excited to have our work recognized by such a leading industry body," said Udayan Bose.

Princeton-based digital agency NetElixir has been shortlisted for the Search Innovation Award in this year’s prestigious Premier Partner Awards.

The awards recognize the achievements of the very best digital marketing agencies and providers across North America— 1,000+ Partners were eligible for the awards in North America this year.

NetElixir, which offers search engine marketing services and products exclusively for leading global retailers, based its award submission around a recent campaign it created for one of its clients Teleflora. Teleflora was looking to grow their business from paid search ads by 30%+ while lowering the investment per new customer acquired, and turned to NetElixir for help. NetElixir was able to grow Y/Y revenue by upward of 40% while bringing down the cost per new customer acquired by over 35%.

“We are very honored to be in the top running for Google’s Premier Partner Awards,” said Udayan Bose, CEO, NetElixir. “We have been working with top retailers like Teleflora for over a decade and are very excited to have our work recognized by such a leading industry body.”

NetElixir is part of a select group of digital specialists called Google Partners. This is a program set up by Google specifically to help all types of businesses get online and find new customers. To qualify, digital marketing agencies or professionals must first pass a series of exams, and prove their expertise in using and applying Google’s advertising products. Becoming a Google Partner shows prospective clients you have what it takes to help them grow online. For small businesses that have just started out, or even larger companies yet to take their first step online, it’s reassuring to know they’re working with a reputable provider that’s approved by Google.

The six winners from North America will be announced mid-August at g.co/PartnerAwards.

