AireSpring Wins 2017 Visionary Spotlight Overall Excellence Award

AireSpring, a provider of managed connectivity solutions and cloud communications services, announced today that it has been honored with ChannelVision’s Visionary Spotlight Award for Overall Excellence: Communication Service Providers for Network Infrastructure Innovation.

The annual Visionary Spotlight Awards recognize excellence in outstanding products, services and deployments across a broad range of communications technology categories, including voice, data networking, hosting, cloud services and managed services. The winners of the 2017 Visionary Spotlight Awards showcase the best of the communications industry's overall innovation efforts, highlighting future-thinking execution and creativity.

AireSpring products and services stand out as award-winners in the field, thanks to a network engineered with end-to-end quality of Service (QoS), including a variety of carrier networks and technologies aggregated to create a unified platform. It adds up to a seamless support and billing structure all across AireSpring’s national datacenters around the United States.



Robust aggregation: AireSpring’s network architecture delivers priority performance for demanding applications through its 16-plus carrier relationships and 7 broadband providers. The result is multiple cloud connectivity options, in addition to the largest nationwide MPLS footprint.

Flexibility and competitive costs: Our sophisticated QuoteSpring real-time quoting tool enables AireSpring channel partners to provide their enterprise and wholesale clients with any number of options at various price points. AireSpring’s network architecture gives business customers an innovative way to connect voice/data-enabled branch locations and build enterprise level networks with absolute carrier flexibility at highly competitive costs.

SD-WAN integration: The introduction of SD-WAN into AireSpring’s network core further enhances its flexibility and capability, providing benefits such as single link forward error correction, sub-second failovers and bonded bandwidth for 2+ circuits. AireSpring’s SD-WAN can improve, bond together, and failover any number of private/public links. This includes popular choices such as MPLS, Internet, p2p T1/T3, fiber, broadband, satellite, LTE and others. Customers can mix and match carriers, transports, technologies, and even multiple SD-WAN vendors as part of AireSpring’s unified architecture.

“While AireSpring remains focused on offering high quality, competitive Cloud products and services, continued innovation is essential to our strategy. Our network is a key differentiator that allows us to deliver outstanding value for our channel partners and customers. We are deeply honored to be recognized with this award,” stated Daniel Lonstein, AireSpring’s COO.

“We congratulate and thank AireSpring for its outstanding achievement in innovation in the communications industry, and for its dedication to channel partners and the indirect ecosystem,” said Berge Kaprelian, group publisher at Beka Business Media. “We have created the Visionary Spotlight Awards program to highlight the rapid pace of evolution within the communications industry, and to give innovators and industry visionaries the opportunity to gain the exposure and recognition that they deserve. AireSpring, a repeat VSA honoree, continues to embody these goals.”

