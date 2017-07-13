The UroLift System has an excellent safety profile and provides men suffering from an enlarged prostate a beneficial first-line treatment alternative to drug therapy or more invasive surgery.

Manchester Urology Associates, PA today announced that Dr. Christopher R. Girasole is the first physician in the state of New Hampshire to treat patients with the UroLift® System, the first permanent implant to treat symptoms associated with Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia or BPH. Cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2013, the UroLift System is designed to relieve symptoms caused by an enlarged prostate, while preserving sexual function. Dr. Girasole has treated patients with the UroLift System since September 2016.

“Manchester Urology Associates, PA is committed to providing patients with the highest quality and most effective options to address their urology needs,” said Dr. Girasole. “The UroLift System has an excellent safety profile and provides men suffering from an enlarged prostate a beneficial first-line treatment alternative to drug therapy or more invasive surgery. Importantly, the UroLift System provides fast and meaningful relief from BPH symptoms, improving overall quality of life for our patients.”

Nearly 40 million men in the United States are affected by BPH. Not to be confused with prostate cancer, BPH occurs when the prostate gland that surrounds the male urethra becomes enlarged with advancing age and begins to obstruct the urinary system. Symptoms of BPH often include interrupted sleep and urinary problems, and can cause loss of productivity, depression and decreased quality of life.

Five-year data from a randomized study shows the UroLift System offers not only rapid improvement, but also durable relief for patients with BPH. After five years, patients treated with the UroLift System continue to experience symptom relief with minimal side effects, with few patients requiring an additional procedure for relief. A second randomized clinical trial called BPH6 demonstrated that the minimally invasive UroLift System compares very well to the reference standard surgery, transurethral resection of the prostate (TURP), with regard to efficacy, and is superior to TURP at preserving sexual function and offering a more rapid recovery.

Medication is often the first-line therapy for enlarged prostate, but relief can be inadequate and temporary. Side effects of medication treatment can include sexual dysfunction, dizziness and headaches, prompting many patients to quit using the drugs. For these patients, the classic alternative is surgery that cuts, heats or removes prostate tissue to open the blocked urethra. While current surgical options can be very effective in relieving symptoms, they can also leave patients with permanent side effects such as urinary incontinence, erectile dysfunction and retrograde ejaculation.

About the UroLift System

NeoTract’s FDA-cleared UroLift System is a proven, minimally invasive technology for treating lower urinary tract symptoms due to benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). The UroLift permanent implants, delivered during a minimally invasive transurethral outpatient procedure, relieve prostate obstruction and open the urethra directly without cutting, heating, or removing prostate tissue. Clinical data from a pivotal 206-patient randomized controlled study showed that patients with enlarged prostate receiving UroLift implants reported rapid and durable symptomatic and urinary flow rate improvement without compromising sexual function. Patients also experienced a significant improvement in quality of life. Most common adverse events reported include hematuria, dysuria, micturition urgency, pelvic pain, and urge incontinence. Most symptoms were mild to moderate in severity and resolved within two to four weeks after the procedure. The UroLift System is available in the U.S., Europe, Australia, Canada, Mexico and South Korea. Learn more at http://www.UroLift.com.

Manchester Urology Associates, PA

Manchester Urology Associates, PA located in Manchester, Dover, and Derry, New Hampshire are dedicated to providing state-of-the-art diagnosis and treatment of urological conditions for Manchester, New Hampshire, and surrounding communities. We treat each patient as a partner and make patient education a central component of medical care. Because urological conditions may be accompanied by social discomfort or embarrassment, we emphasize sensitivity and discretion when dealing with all of our patients' concerns.

