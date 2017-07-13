Möbius Partners Joins the VMware Partner Professional Services Program

VMware is pleased to have Möbius Partners join the VMware Partner Professional Services Program and earning the progression to Enterprise tier. This enables Mobius Partners to distinguish themselves by providing customers with a comprehensive solutions.

Möbius Partners, a relationship driven IT solutions provider in the southwest, today announced that it has joined the VMware Partner Professional Services Program (PPSP) as an Enterprise partner. This membership demonstrates Möbius Partners’ continued efforts to sell and deliver their own consulting services engagements, with an emphasis on moving customers to the Software-Defined Enterprise.

“This is exciting for Mobius Partners as it acknowledges the investments and certifications our team has accomplished. This will benefit our customers on their journey to transform their IT leveraging VMware solutions,” said Junab Ali, president and co-founder of Möbius Partners.

“VMware is pleased to have Möbius Partners join the VMware Partner Professional Services Program and earning the progression to Enterprise tier. This enables Mobius Partners to distinguish themselves by providing customers with a comprehensive solutions approach by leveraging VMware’s Software-Defined Data Center solutions with delivery capabilities and focus around networking and security solutions,” said Shak Malik, global director, Partner Services & Solutions, VMware. “We value our collaboration with Möbius Partners, and look forward to our continued success together.”

Through services-focused training, access to VMware IP materials, and sales and delivery support, the VMware Partner Professional Services Program empowers VMware partners to create a profitable services practice, while continuing to drive customer adoption of VMware solutions.

For more information on the VMware Partner Professional Service Program, please visit http://www.vmware.com/partners/ppsp.

For more information on Möbius Partners VMware Practice, please visit http://www.mobiuspartners.com/partners/vmware/.

About Möbius Partners

Möbius Partners is a relationship driven IT solutions provider, offering best of breed technology and services for large enterprise organizations. We assess, architect, implement and manage IT solutions that improve performance, maximize the value of data center investments and prepare companies for future growth. From hardware, to software, to professional services, Möbius Partners serves clients throughout the central U.S. from its headquarters in San Antonio and its offices in Dallas and Houston. http://www.mobiuspartners.com