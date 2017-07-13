A New Look for America's Big Rigs

AO401 "Octane" - One of four unique designs shown with satin black and milled accents. Also available in high luster front and back polish. The commercial truck industry now has an option on the look and performance of their truck wheels.

American Racing Custom Wheels, the iconic custom wheel manufacturer known for its sixty years of innovative automotive custom wheels introduces its newest product line, the ATX Series custom semi-truck wheels.

The Heavy Truck Custom Wheel Solution:

The ATX Series “Big Rig” Custom Wheels provides the commercial transportation industry a way to customize and upgrade their heavy truck wheels, a craze that has swept the automotive, SUV, and light trucks industry for years, but has been non-existent in Class 8 commercial trucks. Available in four unique designs and finished in a new highly detailed satin black with special window milling or the traditional bright luster polish. ATX Wheels can also be manufactured with a custom color finish designed by the customer for the ultimate in customizing and personal appearance.

Built For the Long Haul:

ATX Wheels are manufactured with the latest in technologies, the highest quality forged 6061 aluminum alloy available, and provide some of the highest load limits in the industry. The attention to detail is unequalled and also features the truck industry’s first bolt on center caps.

Availability:

ATX Wheels are currently available and will be showcased at the I-80 Walcott Truckers Jamboree July 13th -15th, 2017 in Walcott IA, The Great American Trucking Show August 24th-26th, 2017 Dallas, TX, and SEMA Show October 31st – November 3rd , 2017 in Las Vegas, NV.

About American Racing ATX Series Custom Wheels:

American Racing is an iconic brand and a wheel industry leader in craftsmanship, engineering, innovation and performance. Founded in 1956 as a manufacturer of bespoke magnesium and aluminum racing wheels, its roots date back to the golden era of hot rodding. American Racing is a Wheel Pros brand. Wheel Pros products are sold worldwide in more than 20 countries on four continents and through a U.S. network of more than 25,000 authorized dealers. It is one of the world’s largest suppliers of branded custom wheels, performance tires and related accessories for cars, SUVs, light and heavy duty trucks.