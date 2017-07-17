Fifth Annual Node Summit to Take Place July 25-27, 2017

"We started Node Summit in 2012 to get large companies to start paying attention to the potential of Node.js," said Charles Beeler, Founder of Node Summit and General Partner at Rally Ventures.

Node Summit 2017, will be held July 25-27, 2017 in San Francisco at the Mission Bay Conference Center. Node Summit is the only conference focused exclusively on the Ecosystem of Node and Node.js’ role in transforming computing.

This year’s conference will feature speakers from a cross section of the technology industry involved in implementing Node.js, including key decision makers from industry-leading companies providing real-world case study examples of Node.js adoption, application developers, component and device makers, data center providers, network operators, platform and service creators and leading innovators.

Close to 100 speakers will take the stage at Node Summit 2017, including Paul Irish, Developer Advocate at Google, Bryan Cantrill, CTO of Joyent, Kay Ousterhout, Founding Engineer at Quilt and Stephanie Drescher, Program Manager at Microsoft as well as others representing PayPal, Intel, Netflix, Twitter, HomeAway, Citrix, IBM and more. Raquel Vélez of npm will serve as Emcee of the proceedings.

Node.js is emerging as the universal platform for web applications, IoT, enterprise application development, and microservice architectures, according to the Node.js Foundation. The conference will bring together business leaders and technology experts to explore how Node.js is enabling the creation of real-time, high performance, scalable, networked applications. With such expansive growth in users across numerous industries, attendees can expect inspired discussions at this year’s Node Summit. Attendees will learn how Node.js impacts businesses and consumers today and hear visionary ideas for future implementations of the runtime.

"We started Node Summit in 2012 to get large companies to start paying attention to the potential of Node.js," said Charles Beeler, Founder of Node Summit and General Partner at Rally Ventures. "Now, in 2017, there are countless successful deployments at scale and the interest from enterprises across a broad range of industries is at an all-time high. We are excited that Node Summit 2017 will showcase these successes while focusing on the challenges and considerations that are key for successful adoption of Node.js."

Day Zero at Node Summit

Node Summit will again kick off with Day Zero, a unique opportunity for attendees to network with fellow Node.js enthusiasts while taking advantage of additional talks, workshops and educational sessions, as well as more opportunities to network with the Node.js community and thought leaders. Joyent and NodeSource will each be holding workshops on Day Zero. The NodeSource workshop will focus on how to deploy applications and services with Node.js, containerize them with Docker, and orchestrate them with Kubernetes. The Joyent workshop will share with attendees on how to build and scale an IoT application with microservices using Node.js and Docker. Attendees can also choose to attend workshops with NodeSchool SF or NodeBots SF.

Conference Highlights:

Through content-rich discussions, panels, and keynote presentations, speakers will explore the key role Node.js plays in the growing web ecosystem. Topics covered at Node Summit will include:



The Evolution of JavaScript and the Future of Node

Serverless Computing and Microservices

Security and Debugging

Benchmarking

Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence

Sponsors and Partners

Node Summit 2017 Headline sponsors IBM and NodeSource are joined by event Primetime sponsors Google, Joyent and Rally Ventures, as well as Showtime sponsors Comcast, Craftwork, Dynatrace, JetBrains, Keymetrics, Microsoft, mLab, Moove-it, Sauce Labs and Twistlock and Opening Night Reception sponsor JS Foundation. Node Summit 2017 Partners include JustTagIt.io, node.js, NodeBots SF, NodeSchool SF, Operation Code, Rithm School, The Vault, and Women Who Code.

Register Soon

We expect another sold-out Node Summit. Anyone looking to connect with the movers and shakers of the Node.js ecosystem – Enterprises, entrepreneurs, technology experts, thought leaders and investors – should not miss this event. Register today..

About Asynch Media

Asynch Media is focused on the intersection of technology, business and innovation. Asynch's goal is to be the premier producer of events and content that relate to the real-time collaborative nature of the web and technologies that enable businesses to benefit from disruptive innovation. Node Summit is our flagship conference with Node.js as the central tenet of today's real time web.

