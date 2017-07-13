jetNEXUS allows us to expand our networking portfolio, and creates significant consulting and service opportunities for our channel partners, added Brian Gilbertson, Vice President and General Manager, Lifeboat Distribution

Lifeboat Distribution, an international value added distributor for virtualization, security, business continuity and other technically sophisticated products, announced today a distribution agreement with jetNEXUS, a leading global provider for application delivery, load balancing and security technology.

Lifeboat will sell jetNEXUS solutions to its network of value-added resellers, system integrators, and managed service providers in North America. The company’s flagship product, the ALB-X, offers advanced load balancing, security and traffic management capabilities to mitigate the threat of downtime and address application performance issues for an outstanding end user experience. With a core focus on ease-of-use and simplicity, without compromising functionality, jetNEXUS solutions lead the way in price performance.

“We are delighted to be working with Lifeboat and have selected them as our US distributor based on their stellar reputation and commitment to deliver innovative, high-value network solutions to the channel. Our load balancer’s ease-of-use is unrivalled in the ADC market. This together with the advanced feature set, powerful automation capabilities via the API, and great value, represent a unique opportunity for channel partners to take advantage of this established and growing market,” stated Greg Howett, CEO, jetNEXUS.

“We’re pleased that jetNEXUS has selected Lifeboat as their first North American Distributor. jetNEXUS allows us to expand our networking portfolio, and creates significant consulting and service opportunities for our channel partners,” added Brian Gilbertson, Vice President and General Manager, Lifeboat Distribution.

Those interested in distribution services and solutions should contact Lifeboat Distribution by phone at +1.800.847.7078 (US), or +1.888.523.7777 (Canada), or via email at sales(at)lifeboatdistribution(dot)com.

About Lifeboat Distribution

Lifeboat Distribution, a subsidiary of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG), is an international value added distributor for virtualization/cloud computing, security, application and network infrastructure, business continuity/disaster recovery, database infrastructure and management, application lifecycle management, science/engineering, and other technically sophisticated products. The company helps vendors recruit and build multinational solution provider networks, power their networks, and drive incremental sales revenues that complement existing sales channels. Lifeboat Distribution services thousands of solution providers, VARs, systems integrators, corporate resellers, and consultants worldwide, helping them power a rich opportunity stream, and build profitable product and service businesses. For additional information visit http://www.lifeboatdistribution.com, or call 1.800.847.7078 (US), +1.732.389.0037 (International), +1.888.523.7777 (Canada), or +31.20.210.8005 (Europe). Follow Lifeboat Distribution on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter (@LifeboatVAD).

About jetNEXUS

jetNEXUS is exclusively focused on load balancing and takes great pride in building, implementing and supporting deployments around the world. The company is passionate about building good value for their high-performance load balancers that are feature-rich, easy to use and deliver real results. jetNEXUS works alongside leading technology partners such as Oracle, Microsoft Dynamics, VMware Horizon View, Lync and Sharepoint to deliver compatible and certified load balancing solutions for your business applications. They currently have offices located in the United Kingdom, United States and Malaysia.

For Media & PR inquiries contact:

Lifeboat Distribution

Media Relations

media(at)lifeboatdistribution(dot)com

jetNEXUS

Emily Clements

eclements(at)jetnexus(dot)com

800.568.9921

Lifeboat is a registered trademark of Lifeboat Distribution in the US and other countries. All other company names or product names may be the trademarks of their respective owners.