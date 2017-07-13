MicroHAWK platform for barcode reading and machine vision has been designed with life science and OEM applications in mind, focused on specific feature customizations in enclosed devices that can be easily supported.

Microscan, the number-one brand of embedded clinical barcode readers and leading innovator of machine vision solutions for life sciences, will demonstrate advancements of the MicroHAWK platform for barcode reading and machine vision, LVS label verification, and print quality inspection systems – from Booth #4456 at the AACC Clinical Lab Expo, taking place on August 1–3 in San Diego, CA.

MicroHAWK barcode readers that will be on display in the booth are leading the industry for flexibility with its unequaled modularity - selectable optics, sensors, lighting, and software. MicroHAWK provides users a single hardware solution with options to meet any barcode decoding or inspection task, in any integration space, and with scalability to meet unique current and future requirements. The hardware has been designed with life science and OEM applications in mind, focused on specific feature customizations in enclosed devices that can be manufactured and supported by Microscan on a long-term basis to accommodate instrument lifecycles.

For more than thirty-five years, Microscan has continuously worked towards the miniaturization of its technology, providing medical device manufacturers, laboratories, and OEMs with the ability to use MicroHAWK devices in the most space-constrained installations. Due to its extremely small size, MicroHAWK smart cameras can be easily embedded to automate processes such as specimen and reagent identification, tracking labware presence and absence, cap type and color identification, dimensional measurements such as tube height and diameter, automated alignment and robotic guidance within turnkey medical devices and instruments.

Microscan experts will be on hand at the AACC Expo to demonstrate MicroHAWK barcode readers equipped with Autofocus technology, enabling flexible positioning in medical equipment and other integration environments. MicroHAWK with Autofocus can read symbols at any distance, while fixed-focus models are factory-configured to decode at set focal distances. Autofocus models offer both an automatic autofocus for continuous symbol location and decoding, as well as software-programmable focus - which allows users the option to set fixed focal distances for Autofocus units from Microscan’s Weblink software user interface. Through direct integration of the Autofocus lens technology into MicroHAWK, Microscan eliminates additional cost to the user, minimizes device size, avoids integration complexity and removes the need for additional optical accessories.

Visitors of Microscan’s booth will also have the opportunity to see and verify their own labels with the LVS-9580 Handheld Barcode Verifier - a high-performance handheld solution for off-line barcode verification to ISO/IEC and GS-1 standards. The LVS-9580 reads and analyzes multiple types of linear (1D) and two-dimensional (2D) barcodes up to 3.0 inches (76.19 mm) wide and up to 2.25 inches (57.15 mm) tall, located on a wide range of surfaces. The LVS-9580 enables users to test newly-designed labels for quality and compliance issues before printing.

Also on display, the Microscan’s team will run live demonstrations of the LVS-7510 Print Quality Inspection System, configurable into manufacturing lines and printers to check label accuracy on the fly during label printing. It is used for 100% label inspection including 1D/2D barcode verification, OCR, serialization and blemish detection in medical device manufacturing, packaging and other industries. The LVS-7510 identifies errors in code readability and compliance as codes are printed, allowing manufacturers to address printing or formatting issues before incurring fines and scrapped product down the supply chain. Both in-line and off-line verification solutions address the growing need for compliance to the FDA’s Unique Device Identification (UDI) initiative, GS1 and HIBCC data structure, as well as other regulated barcoding and product serialization standards.

Microscan’s dedicated product team will be available throughout the AACC Lab Expo to discuss custom projects and solutions with visitors to the Microscan booth. Meetings with Microscan’s experts can be scheduled here.

About Microscan

Microscan is a global leader in barcode reading, machine vision, and verification technology serving a wide range of automation and OEM applications. Founded in 1982, Microscan has a strong history of technology innovation that includes the invention of the first laser diode barcode scanner and the 2D symbology, Data Matrix. Today, Microscan remains a leader in automatic identification and inspection with extensive solutions ranging from barcode reading, tracking, and traceability to complex machine vision measurement, guidance, barcode verification, and print quality grading.

As an ISO 9001:2008 certified company recognized for quality leadership in the U.S., Microscan is known and trusted by customers worldwide as a provider of high-quality, high-precision products. Microscan is a part of Spectris plc, the productivity-enhancing instrumentation and controls company.

