AU10TIX technology has proven superior in accuracy, speed, depth of authentication and combined performance of ID document authentication and biometric face matching.

Ping Express now automates both ID document authentication and biometric Selfie-to-ID face matching - both based on 2nd generation technology pioneered by AU10TIX. Unlike conventional solutions, 2nd generation automation enables 100% end-to-end automation that includes ID auto-recognition, deep forensic-level forgery and counterfeiting detection, and direct content extraction. Moreover, this seconds-fast AI-enhanced technology is up to +300% better in handling of borderline quality ID images and also handles non-English/non-Latin documents (Including Cyrillic, Chines and Japanese content). The technology that powers major global players enables ping Express to offer its customers simpler, speedier onboarding experience while the benefiting from more efficient exception management, ability to save operating costs and a more robust KYC compliance. AU10TIX portfolio also includes collateral services such as biometric Selfie-to-ID photo face matching.

“At Ping Express, we believe there is always a better and simpler way to do things”, says Anslem Oshionebo, CEO of Ping Express: “That's why we chose AU10TIX BOS. On the "Better" side, of all solutions we tested, AU10TIX technology has proven superior in accuracy, speed, depth of authentication and combined performance of ID document authentication and biometric face matching. On the "Simpler" side, what could be simpler than taking a picture, with no input required on the side of customers and almost no intervention needed on the back-end. We look forward to a fruitful relationship with AU10TIX for many years to come”.

“Good to have you on board, Ping Express!”, says Ron Atzmon, Managing Director of AU10TIX: “We are glad to have proven better and we intend to keep it that way. AU10TIX, the forerunner of 2nd generation technology has been chosen by some of the biggest names worldwide for a reason. Unlike all others, our roots are in airport security and border control level solutions, and this unmatched know-how has proven critical in pushing the boundaries of risk detection as well as speedy reaction. Ping Express will benefit for the years to come from ongoing updates and improvements, and have the benefit of rapid access to additional services in the pipeline “.

“We are glad to contribute to Ping Express' success in making it easier for everyone to pay tuition, buy medicine, food and clothing”, says Ofer Friedman, VP Marketing of AU10TIX: “This is a company that refers to clients as "members" and that already says a lot about this company. AU10TIX is there to initiate a Click & Go onboarding and KYC initiation that also saves costs and improves operating efficiency at the back-office side. Making it easier for customers as well to service provider is indeed compelling. When coupled with the robust forgery, counterfeiting and risk factor detection, this technology can help Ping Express stay ahead of the game. We look forward to being part of the success and growth of Ping Express.“

About Ping Express

Ping Express was launched its technology platform to disrupt an industry dominated by existing players who offer a one-size-fits-all service. The company was created to provide localized services that truly meets the need of its members who are underserved in the existing ecosystem. With its proprietary technology, Ping Express removes the worries of the millions who needed an alternative means of remittance and even more who are in the receiving end. Since market launch, the company has witnessed exponential growth in both transaction volume and revenue thus validating the needs that hitherto existed.

For more information, visit http://www.ping-express.com

About AU10TIX

AU10TIX Limited, a fully owned subsidiary of ICTS International N.V, deals with the authentication and digitization of identifying documents including Passports, identity cards, driving licenses and other complementary identifying documents. The company specializes in implementing hardware & software based applications used for scanning, identifying, content retrieval, authentication and validation of identifying documents. AU10TIX is a pioneer of all-channel (front-end and online) ID authentication and processing solutions. The company's products drastically reduce identifying document-based fraud, reducing the costs associated with client processing and enabling effective regulatory compliance, while making the sales and support operations speedier and considerably more efficient.

For more information, visit http://www.au10tix.com

About ICTS International N.V.

ICTS specializes in the development and implementation of innovative security concepts and solutions designed to meet the needs of a variety of industries, mainly aviation transportation, border control and sensitive facilities. ICTS International benefits from over two decades of expertise and international operational experience in transportation security, with a particular emphasis on high-risk environments, passenger processing transactions and the integration of security services to provide a comprehensive security solution. It also offers a wide variety of customized training programs, tailored procedures and a wide range of security consulting services. The company has developed and implemented unique technological solutions, based on its comprehensive approach to security, designed to enhance the level of security while accelerating the security check process.

For more information, visit http://www.icts-int.com

