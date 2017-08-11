AVE40’s Exclusive Vaporizer Products Go on Sale

Known for their affordable products, AVE40 announced that they will be offering 25% off of their exclusive AVE40 products, including the Steam Engine Box Mod, the Sigelei SnowWolf Box Mod and the Pulse Pod System for beginners.

The store is proud of its profound partnerships with various manufacturers, as well as their effective marketing proficiencies that allow them to sell authentic vapor products, such as DIY tools, high-end MODs, APVs and RBAs for seasoned vapors. People who are new to the products can also access simple to use starter kits, tanks, and batteries that are ideal for first-time vapers.

In addition to being the home of the top brands for vapor products, AVE40 carries all of the accessories to ensure the best vapor experience, like chargers, coils, batteries, cases, tools, coil master, hand spinners, wire and wick. Shoppers can find highly sought-after devices such as the limitless box mod, smok, and Vgood products, along with e-liquid brands like Fat Panda and Fresh Juice.

AVE40 strives to deliver exceptional vapor experience, providing their customers with a variety of convenient services throughout their shopping experience.



Consumers get the opportunity to enjoy one-on-one service available 24/7.

Clients can access the latest and best quality vapor devices.

The store offers an extensive selection, keeping stock of products from a variety of suppliers.

Offers exclusive, advanced AVE40 products that cannot be found anywhere else.

Created by AVE40, The Vaper Games, an online show that combines fun vapor games and interviews with brand owners. Not wanting to stop there, AVE40’s educational blog is one of the best platforms that people can use to learn about what is new in the e-cig business. The blog offers professional insights on proper use of vaporizers, e-cigs and their products.

AVE40 ships to more than a hundred countries worldwide. The company has teamed up with Alibaba to ensure that clients get their products as soon as possible; the company sends confirmation of orders to clients’ emails, and they also notify the client when their order has been shipped.

About AVE40

AVE40 is connected with Alibaba. Established in 2013, AVE40 grows with a 280-person team for business development and services. Passionate and energetic, the team offers a wide array of vapor products with their considerate services. In 2016, AVE40 tops its sales volume of over 75 million US dollars. AVE40 covers over 1,000 vapor shops and major online stores in China, taking 80% of the domestic consumer groups.

Media Contact: AVE40

Email: business@Aave40.com

Website: https://www.ave40.com/