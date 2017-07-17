Two industry innovators are joining forces to take the lead in real-world studies. Clinerion and Cisiv have formed a groundbreaking partnership to offer a revolutionary approach to observational research by enabling automated data transfer from electronic hospital records (EHRs) to electronic data capture (EDC).

Clinerion’s Patient Recruitment System applies intelligent, patented informatics methodologies to extract and interpret information from EHRs, aggregating healthcare information across institutions and geographies to create one single, comprehensive real-time view. Cisiv’s Baseline Plus provides a flexible, cost effective, quick to implement and easy to use EDC system for non-expert users.

Clinerion’s unique ability to screen EHR data, including coded information, data and free text, will integrate with Cisiv’s platform, Baseline Plus, to create a truly novel formula. The partnering of both companies’ patented technologies will reduce the data entry burden to physicians participating in observational studies, improve data quality, and enable smooth and rapid data collection in real-world settings.

“Working with Clinerion forms an important part of Cisiv's strategy to provide a platform that combines structured prospective data capture with near real-time extraction from a broad range of data sources. Clinerion's innovative technology is a great fit with Cisiv's unique approach to real world data, which is why we are very excited about this new partnership,” says Dominic Farmer, CEO of Cisiv.

“Offering new ways to simplify data collection for studies aligns perfectly with Clinerion’s overall goal of creating new efficiencies in the entire clinical trial process, saving time and costs in the development of new drugs, and speeding up the delivery of new medicines to the patients who need them,” says Ulf Claesson, CEO, Clinerion

Real-world research is about making sense of the seeming randomness and diversity of real life. Clinerion and Cisiv share a vision of using technology to make real-world research leaner, easier to implement and, ultimately, more cost-efficient.

About Cisiv

CISIV has worked closely with leading pharmaceutical companies for over 10 years, developing collaborative web platforms for use in post-approval activities. Baseline Plus was developed to meet the need to capture essential real world data in an international setting. Its aim is to make data entry easy and intuitive yet maintain high quality, essential in large, long-term, non-interventional studies with low levels of monitoring.

Cisiv website: http://www.cisiv.com

About Clinerion

Clinerion enables early patient access to innovative treatments through solutions for clinical trial patient recruitment, real-world evidence, and market access. Clinerion's Patient Recruitment System accelerates clinical research by radically improving the efficiency and effectiveness of trial recruitment. Key tools for Clinerion’s patient data services include data-assisted protocol optimization, site feasibility evaluation and patient identification. Clinerion’s solutions allow member hospitals to participate in leading-edge, industry-sponsored trials and save time in patient recruitment. They enable pharmaceutical companies to gain time and save costs by streamlining operations and leveraging strategic intelligence. Clinerion’s proprietary Big Data analytics technologies leverage real-time data from electronic health records which remain under the full control of participating hospitals. Clinerion is a global data technology company headquartered in Switzerland. Clinerion's solutions follow international patient privacy and data security standards.

Clinerion website: http://www.clinerion.com

