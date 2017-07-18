we enhanced our customer verification process with the best performing ID authentication and onboarding initiation platform we've tested.

Cascade’s customers now benefit from 2nd generation ID authentication and onboarding automation. This technology differs from conventional solutions by enabling 100% human-intervention-free automation, deep forensic-level forgery and counterfeiting detection. Such technology is also up to +300% better in handling of borderline quality ID images. AU10TIX's BOS platform is also unique in offering multilingual, global document support thus enabling both locals and multinationals accessibility to advanced KYC regulated services. With 2nd generation technology in place, Cascade can offer its customers simpler, speedier onboarding experience while the benefiting from more efficient exception management, ability to save operating costs and robuster KYC compliance. AU10TIX portfolio also includes collateral services such as biometric Selfie-to-ID photo face matching.

“We Pride ourselves on responsiveness, fraud mitigation, advanced technology, and world class customer service”, says Spencer Schmerling, CEO of Cascade: “In line with this, we enhanced our customer verification process with the best performing ID authentication and onboarding initiation platform we've tested. Such automation will not only boost our fraud mitigation, but at the same time also enable our customers to benefit from even better service experience. We look forward to boosting our capabilities even further with up and coming new capabilities and functionalities. AU10TIX will help us stay ahead of the game”.

“Welcome on board, Cascade Fintech”, says Ron Atzmon, Managing Director of AU10TIX: “It's a privilege to be supporting forward-looking entrepreneurs who want to stay ahead of their market. One can only appreciate the timely acknowledgement that effective automation is key to growth and profitability, and that streamlined customer service means conversion. What Cascade can now do with 2nd generation automation other who don't will do slower, less effective and probably most costly. We look forward to good mutual work for years to come “.

“Cascade, same as AU10TIX, is about end-to-end robust automation”, says Ofer Friedman, VP Marketing of AU10TIX: “Semi-automation, one that focuses on data services, is good but not enough. Cascade was quick to acknowledge that "ID verification" is not "ID Authentication". Handling incoming ID images, sorting them out, recognizing them, extracting their content and checking them for manipulation is a bottle-neck for many, whether the already acknowledge it or not. But not to Cascade, who can now run a much more streamlined onboarding process while taking fraud detection and KYC to the next level. A pleasure to have you Cascade guys on board. “

About Cascade Fintech

Based in Las Vegas, Nevada, Cascade Financial Technology Corp provides a reliable and scalable platform for FinTech startups to quickly get their product or service to market. Cascade’s platform features RESTful API’s, full BSA/AML compliance, automated KYC, extensive fraud mitigation, and world-class USA based customer service, all of which enable our clients to create the most innovative and inclusive financial products and services that allow all people to participate in the FinTech revolution.

About AU10TIX

AU10TIX Limited, a fully owned subsidiary of ICTS International N.V, deals with the authentication and digitization of identifying documents including Passports, identity cards, driving licenses and other complementary identifying documents. The company specializes in implementing hardware & software based applications used for scanning, identifying, content retrieval, authentication and validation of identifying documents. AU10TIX is a pioneer of all-channel (front-end and online) ID authentication and processing solutions. The company's products drastically reduce identifying document-based fraud, reducing the costs associated with client processing and enabling effective regulatory compliance, while making the sales and support operations speedier and considerably more efficient.

About ICTS International N.V.

ICTS specializes in the development and implementation of innovative security concepts and solutions designed to meet the needs of a variety of industries, mainly aviation transportation, border control and sensitive facilities. ICTS International benefits from over two decades of expertise and international operational experience in transportation security, with a particular emphasis on high-risk environments, passenger processing transactions and the integration of security services to provide a comprehensive security solution. It also offers a wide variety of customized training programs, tailored procedures and a wide range of security consulting services. The company has developed and implemented unique technological solutions, based on its comprehensive approach to security, designed to enhance the level of security while accelerating the security check process.

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, regarding the Company’s business strategy and future plans of operations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific to the matters discussed in this press release. These and other important factors, including those mentioned in various Securities and Exchange Commission filings made periodically by the Company, may cause the Company’s actual results and performance to differ materially from the future results and performance expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to provide public updates, revisions or amendments to any forward-looking statements made herein to reflect changes in the Company’s expectations or future events.

