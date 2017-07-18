"This cooperation is significant as it brings to market a comprehensive solution for organizations that rely on their mobile communications as part of their business transactions, and need to comply with all-calls regulations including mobiles".

Spikko, a leading provider of global multi-line and compliant mobile call recording capabilities and CIS, a leading provider of call & screen recording platform for call centers, financial institutions and public safety agencies, today announced a new strategic partnership. The partnership brings a solution that combines the extensive Spikko mobile communications platform, with CIS's market leading call recording capabilities to deliver a comprehensive unified recording platform, that now supports mobile recording as well.

Crystal Quality®, CIS's Innovative Call and Screen recording system with quality management suite, helps call centers with multiple channels, including desktops phones, identifies service gaps and improves customer's experience. With Spikko's integrated capabilities, the system can now also record and manage mobile calls (voice and text) in an All-In-One system. Such a solution addresses the global need for a unified recording platform that is required by evolving regulation such as MIFID II, Dodd-Frank and FCA. The mobile call recording works on the existing phone and SIM, and offers a full compliant global mobile number recording even when the user is in roaming, with privacy protection against recording of personal calls. The solution fully supports Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) scenarios.

Danny Levi, CEO of CIS, commented, "With Spikko's platform, CIS brings to its customers a complete, unified, and one-stop-shop solution that is still fully compliant with industry standards. With this combined solution we can extend our global reach, with an additional leading solution, that is also optimized for additional market verticals which are currently under served."

Shai Benarzi, CEO of Spikko, added, "This cooperation is important as it generates a comprehensive and leading solution that empowers organizations that rely on their mobile communications as part of their business transactions, and wish or need to comply with an all-calls recorded policy including mobiles."

About Spikko

Spikko is a leading provider of mobile voice recording platform, based on its Mobile Identifiers – intuitive seamless multi-line capabilities in a single device with an existing SIM card from any operator. Spikko provides all-calls guaranteed mobile voice and text recording, thus bringing regulatory compliance even when users are roaming. Spikko has hundreds of loyal global customers – financial institutes, enterprises, and SMBs that already benefit from Spikko's best-of-breed compliant mobility solution.

About CIS

CIS designs, develops and markets multimedia recording and monitoring systems and agent performance optimization solutions for the global communications market. With over 500 hundred of business customers and more than 1,000 installations globally, CIS places product quality and technical service at the top of its agenda. CIS solution was chosen by financial institutes, Call Centers and Public Safety agencies due to its state of the art stable solution and its industry and regulation protocol compliancy.