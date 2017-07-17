With 1,943 attendees from 78 countries, the renowned event continued its pattern of year-on-year growth with an increase in visitorship of 6%. The venue was packed with government delegations from 38 nations and nearly 1,700 industry experts all exchanging ideas and knowledge as well as discovering the latest secure document products and services available in the global marketplace.

The two-day SDW 2017 Exhibition included 140 leading companies and organisations showcasing government and citizen ID solutions from around the world. The exhibition halls were buzzing with people discovering the latest technologies, forging new connections and making deals. 100% of exhibition visitors rated the event as excellent, very good or good. The exhibition also encompassed the very popular Knowledge Theatre where visitors could partake in a series of free seminars.

The three-day SDW 2017 Conference welcomed record numbers of delegates (468) to hear from 86 expert speakers, who shared their experiences, knowledge and insights into the secure document sector. The conference featured analysis and debate of key issues, practical sessions focused on technological trends and understanding how they could impact on future business, and valuable lessons from recent high profile case studies.

Mark Lockie, SDW 2017 Event Director, commented: “SDW provides a vital role for the secure document and identity sector as a key information source and global meeting place. We are delighted to see so many familiar faces return and to welcome newcomers to the SDW community where government, industry and academia can come together to discuss, source and forge solutions.

Preparations for SDW 2018 are already underway with many exhibitors already re-booked for next year and plans to further expand the exhibition. Demand to exhibit is extremely high and new exhibitors will be accepted from 31st July.

Next year’s event will again be held in the heart of Westminster at the QEII Centre in London – the dates are 25-27 June, 2018. A call for speakers will go out later this year and the conference programme will be available in Spring 2018.

