HEALTHCAREfirst, the leading provider of Web-based home health and hospice software and advanced analytics, and Simione Healthcare Consultants, the leader in healthcare consulting and technology, are excited to celebrate four years of collaboration. The partnership offering revenue cycle management for home health and hospice has reached the $1 billion mark in managing revenue through outsourced billing, coding, and OASIS quality review services.

“Four years ago, we saw a need in the marketplace for comprehensive revenue cycle management services in home health and hospice, as many agencies struggled with timeliness, cash flow issues, regulatory requirements, and lost income,” said J. Kevin Porter, HEALTHCAREfirst CEO. “This need has continued to grow as the industry changes. We combine all of the resources and expertise available to solve these issues, relieving some of the pressure associated with RCM to help our clients concentrate on patient care.”

Backed by more than 60 years of collective industry experience, HEALTHCAREfirst and Simione Healthcare Consultants blend powerful technology and superior revenue cycle management services with expert consultation and advice to offer exceptional home health and hospice coding services, OASIS quality review, and billing services. Their RCM experts tackle more complicated processes such as commercial billing, coding overflow, billing recovery, and document review to optimize revenue cycle management and keep revenue flowing for their clients.

“Over the last four years, Simione and HEALTHCAREfirst have successfully assisted a growing body of clients to dramatically improve cash flow and operating efficiencies,” remarked William Simione III, Managing Principal of Simione Healthcare Consultants. “We have a shared commitment to ensuring that home care and hospice agencies get what they have earned in a timely and affordable manner.”

