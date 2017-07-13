Jacobs Law Group Attorneys Present Business Divorce in New Jersey

Neal A. Jacobs

Philadelphia business law firm Jacobs Law Group is pleased to announce that Neal A. Jacobs , managing partner of Jacobs Law Group, PC and well-known business divorce lawyer in Philadelphia, moderated an NJICLE CLE on June 19 in New Brunswick, New Jersey. Business Divorce: The Privately Held Business and Shareholder Relations program offered attorney attendees 4.5 CLE credits. Other speakers included Hon. Katherine Dupuis, PJCh, Superior Court Judge Chancer in Union County and Sam First, Esq., a partner in Jacobs Law Group, PC.

The program addressed the key ingredients of business divorce, more like a Hollywood drama: Money. Power. Control. Emotions. Self-Worth. Titles.

According to Jacobs, “Irreconcilable Differences happen. Relationships blossom and die. Split-ups are not limited to the marital home.” He said, “Understanding what happens when things go wrong in a closely held business empowers attorneys to provide advice and counsel to clients starting businesses and or trying to extricate themselves from unhappy business relationships.”

Attendees learned essential strategies and tactics for dealing with the legal and business aspects of disputes among partners, shareholders, and members in privately held companies. The program also covered corporate structures, key considerations for operating agreements, valuations, minority oppression and oppressed shareholder statutes, business litigation claims, mediation and arbitration, a view from the bench and ethics.

About Jacobs Law Group PC – Jacobs Law Group, PC (http://www.jacobslawpc.com) is a boutique litigation-focused law firm based in Philadelphia, with offices in Malvern, Pennsylvania and Voorhees, New Jersey. With the mission to provide a fresh alternative to the traditional large, national law firms, the firm was designed to meet the critical corporate law and litigation needs of middle-market companies and entrepreneurs. Jacobs Law Group is known nationally for its business divorce practice. After expanding in 2016, the firm now offers specialized litigation support to its insurance, manufacturing and aviation clients. The firm’s legal services are offered in a holistic approach, which includes practical advice and counsel built on an understanding of the specific needs of each client.