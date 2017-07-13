SPH Analytics Welcomes Suzanne Cogan as Chief Commercial Officer

Suzanne Cogan, Chief Commercial Officer Suzanne brings a deep understanding of macro-level healthcare economics and trends with a keen eye for technical standards and workflow details, as well as a robust set of provider and payer relationships.

SPH Analytics (SPH), a leader in healthcare Triple Aim solutions for providers and health plans, today announced the addition of Suzanne E. Cogan as Chief Commercial Officer. As Chief Commercial Officer, Suzanne will be responsible for the company's commercial endeavors, including business development, sales, and marketing. Suzanne has more than two decades of professional experience leading healthcare technology and service companies to double and triple digit growth. SPH welcomes Suzanne’s expertise in driving exponential growth with rapidly-evolving products, while ensuring client satisfaction and success.

“Suzanne brings a deep understanding of macro-level healthcare economics and trends with a keen eye for technical standards and workflow details, as well as a robust set of provider and payer relationships,” said Amy Amick, CEO of SPH Analytics. “Her experience with corporate strategy aligned with execution will be invaluable as SPH continues to develop market-leading solutions for healthcare providers and health plans and expand our market presence. We are excited to add both her expansive sales and marketing experience and her population health subject matter expertise to our executive team and look forward to her contribution to the overall success of the company and impact to our clients.”

“I’m thrilled to join the SPH Analytics team,” said Suzanne. “Providers and payers alike are facing new challenges due to the evolving healthcare reimbursement paradigm. They need to measure and correlate quality, cost, and consumer experience in order to maximize their revenues, yet few companies are tackling all three of these components of the Triple Aim as SPH Analytics is doing. I’m excited to help the company achieve the next phase in its growth trajectory and apply SPH’s focus on innovation and customer service in order to meet our clients’ goals.”

Suzanne joins SPH from Orion Health where she was Vice President, Sales & Solution Consulting, USA. During her tenure at Orion, Suzanne increased revenues by 60% year over year in her first full year and won the Top Global Sales Team award. At Orion Health, she also led re-positioning of company offerings into a population health category with new target markets, which required cross-functional leadership and alignment of global teams across product management, marketing, sales, customer service, and finance.

Before Orion Health, Suzanne was a co-founder of Shareable Ink and served as its Vice President, Sales, Marketing, Business Development. Shareable Ink, an award-winning cloud computing company, captured structured clinical documentation and enabled predictive analytics related to efficiency, quality, cost, and revenue. While there, Suzanne was responsible for the company’s overall strategy and positioned the company for successful acquisition by Digital Reasoning.

Prior roles included positions in business development, sales, and marketing at leading healthcare technology companies. Suzanne has a High Tech MBA from Northeastern University and a BS in International Marketing, German, and French from Dublin City University.

