For the ninth consecutive year, BlumShapiro, the largest regional business advisory firm based in New England with offices in Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island, provided leadership development workshops and exercises during its “Dare to Lead” summer program for 35 college students from Connecticut entering their junior year.

The two-day event was held July 11-12, 2017 at BlumShapiro’s office in West Hartford. Participating students attend UConn, University of Hartford, University of Alabama, Quinnipiac University, Bentley University, Bryant University and other higher education institutions.

“Dare to Lead is just that – an opportunity for students to reinforce and implement the necessary leadership skills for them to complete their college education and pursue career choices,” said Sara Bell, SPHR, SHRM-SCP and chief human resources officer at BlumShapiro. “It is also an invaluable in-house tool for us to identify talent.”

Dare to Lead focuses on networking, teambuilding and leadership skills and includes various activities and interaction with BlumShapiro staff. The workshops, including one titled, “Introduction to Innovative Leadership,” were hosted by BlumShapiro partners and managers. Students were also joined by BlumShapiro summer interns who served as “buddies” for the two-day event.

During the second day of the program, the Dare to Lead students and BlumShapiro interns performed community service at Gifts of Love and Community Farm of Simsbury.

Following the program, the top students are extended an offer for an internship based on employee feedback throughout the two days.

“We hope to continue using the program to help build future leaders in our community as well as help the firm identify top talent and eventually bring them aboard as full-time staff,” said Bell.

