mParticle Launches 3rd Generation Audience Segmentation Capabilities

mParticle, the leading enterprise-class customer data platform, today announced several new features enabling brands to orchestrate their retention marketing and paid advertising across all partners in real-time.

Founded in 2013, mParticle pioneered the use of mobile-centric customer data to seamlessly orchestrate acquisition and engagement campaigns across paid media and retention marketing partners. Since then, mParticle has consistently added platform support for mobile and desktop web data as well as connected TV data from platforms such as Roku, AppleTV, FireTV, and Chromecast. In that time, mParticle has built out the only certified integrations across all major marketing clouds Oracle, Salesforce and Adobe; and become certified across all new advertising platforms including Facebook, Google, Snapchat, Pinterest and others.

Today, mParticle is announcing product improvements which increase its leadership position in delivering true one-to-one personalization across every screen and channel. They include:



Advanced cookie-syncing: advanced integrations with customers’ web properties to sync web data through client-side and server-side cookie syncing.

Revamped UI: a new Audience UI providing marketers with the most flexible solution to build multi-dimensional audience segments that combine real-time and historical data across web and app properties.

More connections: newly-released support for Facebook’s Value-Based Custom Audiences, enabling marketers to build lookalike audiences and target similar users to the customers who are most valuable to their business.

Greater speed and precision: accelerated audience syncing capabilities, getting data to any paid advertising or retention marketing partner in near real-time.

“As brands need to keep pace with their customers, they need a data solution that was built for today’s multi-screen realities,” said Michael Katz, CEO and Co-Founder of mParticle. "These latest platform enhancements allows brands to not only integrate data but also to create orchestration across all their various partners.”

According to IT research and advisory firm Gartner, companies who employ personalization will outsell companies that do not by 2018. mParticle’s platform allow marketers to collect and control their data, build rich audience profiles independent of where that data originates from and connect with audiences throughout the customer journey across all partners, and now do so in real-time.

“Before mParticle, we struggled to manage all of our data in a single uniform way,” Adam Kitain, Senior Growth Associate at on-demand ride sharing service Via. “We rely on mParticle on a daily basis to send the right messages, including offers, discounts and promotions to the right people at the right time.”

This announcement comes during a year of record growth and momentum for mParticle, including being named an official Snapchat Partner, introducing the industry’s first mobile peer-to-peer (P2P) audience sharing solution, expanding into OTT platforms such as Roku and others, and being recognized as a “Vendor to Watch” by Gartner.

