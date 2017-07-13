Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix 2017 poster by Pittsburgh artist Jim Zahniser features a red, 1967 Camaro SS crossing the Sixth Street Bridge coming out of the city toward the North Shore with the downt

July brings the Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix to the streets of Schenley Park. This year’s Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix celebrates its 35th anniversary along with the 50th anniversary of the Camaro which is the Marque of the Year. The Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix will again this year produce a world-class vintage racing event and raise funds to help provide residential care, treatment and support for developmentally disabled individuals in the Pittsburgh region. Because of the generous support and contributions from sponsors, and the dedication of volunteers, the Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix has been able to donate $4.75 million to the Autism Society of Pittsburgh and Allegheny Valley School since 1983, including a record $405,500 last year. That’s why they call it “the Grand Prix...a race where charity wins!” The event continues to grow and remains the nation’s largest vintage sports car racing event….and the only one run on city streets.

MyWay Mobile Storage will once again be providing several storage units for the event. MyWay SafeBoxes will be storing items needed during race weekend at Schenley Park. MyWay franchise owner, Ed Sickmund will also be hosting an end of event cookout for the many volunteers who make the Vintage Grand Prix possible. “This iconic Pittsburgh event wouldn’t be possible without the generous efforts of some 1,200 volunteers. MyWay Mobile Storage is happy to be able to cook burgers for them at the end of a long race weekend,” he said, “It’s humbling to realize all the hours of work and all the money that has been raised in support of the Autism Society and the Allegheny Valley School. Really though, I’d expect nothing less from Pittsburghers. This is a very giving town.”

Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix events kicked off July 7th and continue through a 10-day celebration spanning six venues and two counties. Schenley Park Race Day closes things Sunday, July 16th with a bang as races and car shows continue all day long: Warm-up and Practice Laps—8:30 AM to 11:00 AM, Opening Ceremonies, Parade laps by Mustang Marque—11:00 AM to 12:00 PM, Vintage Car Races—12:00 to 5:00 PM, International Car Show on the golf course 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM.

Learn more about Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix events at: http://www.pvgp.org.

About the two charities: The Autism Society of Pittsburgh and Allegheny Valley School

Autism is a neurological disorder that impairs behavior and communication. More than 4,000 families in Southwestern Pennsylvania have children with this disability. Their families are often overwhelmed by the enormous task of discerning and providing for their complex needs. The Autism Society estimates that the cost of autism over the lifespan is $3.2 million per person. They operate solely on donations to address the needs of these children through a comprehensive array of information, advocacy and referral services, which are provided to their families and the caring professionals and service providers who work with them. This includes creating, developing and improving programs and approaches in diagnosis, treatment, education, training and social adjustment. Visit http://www.autismsocietypgh.org/ for additional information.

The Allegheny Valley School was established in 1960 to care for children with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Allegheny Valley School offers a variety of residential and therapeutic programs to nearly 900 individuals through 125 programs and facilities in 9 Pennsylvania counties. Most of the residents are diagnosed with severe or profound intellectual disabilities; most also have multiple physical disabilities, medical complications and some have behavioral management needs. Proceeds from the Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix are used to cover expenses at the school that are not reimbursable by Medicaid including equipment, new program development, renovations, improvements and so much more. Visit http://avs.nhsonline.org/ for additional information.

About MyWay Mobile Storage:

MyWay Mobile Storage is the leading provider of moving and storage solutions and located in a spacious 27,500 square foot facility in West Mifflin, PA to better service their customers in the metropolitan Pittsburgh area. They provide quick and easy do it yourself moving containers that can be delivered right to your door and stored in their climate controlled, secure storage facilities. MyWay Mobile Storage is a RAMP Affiliate Member and Market Owner, Ed Sickmund, and MyWay Mobile Storage are also involved with the National Association of Professional Organizers (NAPO), Business Networking International (BNI) and the South West Communities Chamber of Commerce (SWCCOC), where Sickmund served as board president for 2 years. MyWay Mobile Storage Pittsburgh is also a founding sponsor for the “Cornhole Classic” to benefit Veterans Place of Pittsburgh.

To learn more about MyWay Mobile Storage, visit http://www.mywaystorage.com or call 888-336-9929 to speak with a Moving & Storage Consultant.