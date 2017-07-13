American Telemedicine Association Announces EDGE 2017

The American Telemedicine Association (ATA) will host its annual Fall Forum, EDGE 2017, in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 3-4, 2017. EDGE 2017 attendees will team up with top experts in robust, interactive knowledge-sharing sessions to identify value-based solutions, gain key insights on payer perspectives, and discover new ways of thinking about old problems in the telemedicine industry.

“Now is the time to accelerate the advancement of telemedicine as the new frontier of delivering care,” said ATA CEO Jonathan Linkous. “Our aim is to empower the mavericks in our industry to create next-generation strategies, policies, and regulations to take healthcare to the next level.”

EDGE 2017 attendees will experience the power of shared knowledge and real-world problem solving through 75-minute learning labs and hands-on sessions designed to foster learning and conversation. Each lab will be a 360-degree collaboration, led by a diverse group of industry thought leaders. The Forum is an ideal opportunity to work amongst top innovators—including Secretary David Shulkin, MD and leadership from IBM Watson Health, KPMG, Massachusetts General Hospital—to accelerate real-world solutions to the real-world challenges present in telemedicine.

All attendees will work side-by-side to tackle the most critical issues facing the telemedicine industry including:



Rural Access

Specialty Care

Personal Health

Patient Engagement

Attendees will walk away with practical strategies, key insights, and the tools to create real, lasting change. In addition to two full days of learning labs and knowledge sharing, attendees will have an opportunity to meet with service providers and equipment manufacturers offering solutions and products that may be useful. To learn more and register, visit http://www.ataedge.org.