TU-Automotive ADAS & Autonomous Vehicles Event Speakers Announced

The event, now in its third iteration, will be delivering a comprehensive view of both the ADAS and autonomous vehicle sectors. This year’s event will be covering the industry critical issues such as sensor development, autonomous mobility service deployment, machine learning applications and V2X development.

New for this year, the event will also host a group of start-ups on stage who will deliver their perspective on the industry as well as presenting their unique value propositions to the audience.

Jamie Muir, project director at TU-Automotive said “With autonomous technologies dominating the automotive headlines, it’s now more important than ever before to understand how the automotive industry is developing.”

He went on to say “At this year’s ADAS & Autonomous Vehicles event we will be taking a microscope to the developments shaping the development of the autonomous vehicle from the enabling technologies to the deployment of automated mobility programmes”.

Taking to the stage to address the latest developments in autonomous vehicle technologies will be experts including:



Aravind Kailas, Principal Technology Planner, Volvo

Jack Weast, Chief Architect for Autonomous Driving Solutions, Intel

Christopher Heiser, CEO, Renovo.Auto

Radovan Miucic, Technical Specialist, Changan

Andy Rogers, VP Business Development & Sales, Navya

Roger Berg, VP North America Research & Development, Denso

Kristin Kolodge, Executive Director of HMI & Driver Interaction, JD Power

Robert Grant, Director of Government Relations, Lyft

The full event programme can be viewed at http://www.tu-auto.com/autonomous/

NB. There is a $300 discount ending on Friday, July 14. Passes can be booked now here: http://www.tu-auto.com/autonomous/register.php

About TU-Automotive

TU-Automotive is a world leader in providing events and business intelligence to the automotive technology community, covering telematics, auto mobility, autonomous vehicles and legal & insurance. You can sign up to receive free weekly updates, including exclusive industry analysis, interviews and insights at: http://www.tu-auto.com

Contact

Jamie Muir

Project Director

Jamie(at)tu-auto(dot)com

TU-Automotive