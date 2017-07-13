RM Friedland Reports Strong Second Quarter with $15M in Transactions

RM Friedland’s Beth White and Lisette Aller are handling 11,000 square feet of retail space available for lease at One North Broadway, a 15-story high-rise building in downtown White Plains. The addition of these exclusive listings to our client roster speaks to the expertise we have in our key markets and the trust that New York Metro area developers and businesses have in our firm.

RM Friedland, a commercial real estate services firm serving the Tri-State area with a particular focus on Westchester, the Bronx, Fairfield, Rockland and Putnam Counties, announced the conclusion of a financially significant second quarter 2017.

Between April and June, RM Friedland closed deals throughout Westchester County and the Bronx totaling more than $15.1 million and 104,806 square feet of space, which included four sales with an aggregate value of more than $5.7 million as well as 13 lease deals with a total size of 80,208 square feet.

In addition, RM Friedland secured exclusive listings for 18 retail, industrial and office properties for sale or lease throughout Westchester County, the Bronx and Connecticut in Q2. Key properties include:



One North Broadway, White Plains: The team of Beth White and Lisette Aller are handling 11,000 square feet of retail space available for lease at One North Broadway, a 15-story high-rise building in downtown White Plains.

280 Ferris Avenue, White Plains: William Anson, managing director of RM Friedland’s industrial division, is overseeing the lease of a 9,100-square-foot, single-story industrial building immediately off exit 6 on I-287 and close to Metro North.

145 Saw Mill River Road, Yonkers: Brokers Elias Everett and Daniel Landau are handling the lease of three industrial units ranging in size from 2,793 RSF to 8,592 RSF, totaling more than 15,000 square feet in this classic, loft-style building located in the Carpet Mills Arts District of Yonkers.

117 Boston Post Road, Waterford: Colleen Quinn, managing director of RM Friedland’s retail division, is overseeing the lease of 131,000 square feet of retail space in the Waterford Plaza in Connecticut, which features tenants Super Stop & Shop, Jo-Ann Fabrics, McDonald’s and Dollar Tree.

“The success our company has seen during the second quarter of 2017 is a direct result of our team’s talent and the value that we bring to clients across all divisions,” said Sarah Jones-Maturo, president of RM Friedland. “The addition of these exclusive listings to our client roster speaks to the expertise we have in our key markets and the trust that New York Metro area developers and businesses have in our firm. We look forward to continued success throughout the remainder of the year.”

About RM Friedland:

RM Friedland is a commercial real estate services company serving the Tri-State Metropolitan Area. The company relies on a team of talented veteran and junior brokers who represent all asset classes with a focus on industrial, retail and office. Its brokers are supported by robust databases and a capable staff that is dedicated to the success of each broker. RM Friedland is located at 440 Mamaroneck Avenue in Harrison, New York and can be reached at (914) 968-8500 or by visiting rmfriedland.com.