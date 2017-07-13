MyWay Mobile Storage, the leading provider of moving and storage solutions, provides quick and easy to do-it-yourself moving and portable storage to meet your needs at your location or in our climate-controlled, secure storage facilities.

St. Louis Torchbearers 2’s vision is to provide the world with youth trained to lead now, into the 22nd century, and beyond! Their mission is to train youth to serve in leadership roles among their peers, in their communities, and throughout the world. The mission is accomplished by training youth spiritually, physically, emotionally, cognitively, & socially. They assist youth in learning to use their kinesthetic, tactile, auditory, visual, analytic, intrapersonal & interpersonal modalities through active participation in the programs such as Bible Clubs, Service Learning, Book Clubs, Journal Writing, Housing Missionaries, and Camping (Day Camping & attending Kids Across America).

Camp Sun Splash passes the leadership “FLAME” to under-served inner city youth through a no-cost day camp to families in Fairground Park from June 19th through July 28th. The camp is their premiere program for teaching the youth campers. They will have programs in the park like exercise, bible stories, team building, swimming, athletics, arts and crafts and reflection and journaling. They’ll also do field trips to some great locations outside the park like the Missouri History Museum.

If you’d like additional information, want to donate, or volunteer visit them at http://www.torchbearers2.org or http://www.facebook.com/torchbearers2

