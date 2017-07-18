New Associate Director of Public Health Services at Cadence Group

Cadence Group has hired Jessica Keralis, MPH as Associate Director of Public Health Services to strengthen our ability to provide high-quality data analytics and technology solutions for our clients’ needs in a rapidly evolving public health landscape. She has ten years of experience working with public health programs on the local, state, national, and international levels, providing guidance, technical assistance, research, program evaluation, and data analysis services to government agencies and organizations in the private and non-profit sectors. Her experience in health communications, research, epidemiology, and public health and healthcare analytics all make her a valuable addition to the Cadence Group team, and thus an asset for all of Cadence Group’s clients.

Ms. Keralis has an impressive array of data management and analysis skills, including building and maintaining databases, designing data collection protocols for studies and projects, training public health workers in data quality assurance, matching and analyzing large datasets, and building interactive data visualizations. She has six years of experience managing and analyzing public health epidemiologic and surveillance data, as well as performing analyses on healthcare enrollment, costs, utilization, and prescriptions.

Ms. Keralis’ experience is expansive. Her research has been published in peer-reviewed journals, books, and magazines and presented at national and international conferences, on topics including environmental health, HIV and STD prevention, human rights, climate change adaptation, and the global health employment market. Her experience with public health programs includes seven years managing communications and social media for American Public Health Association’s International Health Section, and coordinating a statewide ALS Surveillance Project for the state of Texas.

Ms. Keralis’ unique combination of technical skills, analytics expertise, and years of public health program experience in all sectors and agencies at various levels of government will further strengthen Cadence Group’s public health leadership team for current and future clients.

About Cadence Group

Cadence Group, a certified woman owned small business, is a user-centric information management company with nearly 25 years of experience in consulting and information management services. Headquartered in Atlanta, G.A., with an office in Washington, D.C., Cadence Group provides services to large federal agencies as well as state and local governments. By combining information governance, process improvement, web content management, records and information management, library science, data analysis, knowledge management, user experience, training and technology services, Cadence Group helps corporate and government clients easily obtain, manage, disseminate, and communicate information. Our clients optimize information assets, maintain compliance, and acquire information experts through our consulting and placement services. http://www.cadence-group.com

