Harvest Power Leads Glen Cove Into the Future of Renewable Energy

A group of city representatives, senior center residents, staff, and Harvest Power employees recently came together on the roof of the Glen Cove Senior Center. They were there to celebrate a very important milestone for the City of Glen Cove – the completion of rooftop solar panel installation for the senior center and Glen Cove Volunteer Fire Department.

While Glen Cove Mayor Reggie Spinello was reminding those in attendance of the economic impact of this project (a savings of over $300,000 is expected), Carol Waldman, Executive Director of the senior center, took the opportunity to dub the group “pioneers in renewable energy.” And if you consider the impressive size of the project, it’s easy to see that this label is not an exaggeration. While few cities comparable in size to Glen Cove are undertaking solar projects of this scope and complexity, Harvest Power sees a near future when more companies and municipalities will have panels installed on buildings of all shapes and sizes.

“While we’ve seen an uptick in solar interest among residential customers, the municipal and commercial markets have been slower to adopt this technology” said Phil Flora, Director of Marketing & Business Development for Harvest Power. “But now more companies are installing solar on many types of commercial real estate, and cities are taking notice. So while Harvest Power has served many residential customers over the years, we are also trying to stay ahead of the curve by providing larger customers with innovative solar solutions for a wide variety of structures. The Glen Cove Volunteer Fire Department and Senior Center are great examples of what we can do for these types of clients.” And from the smiles on the faces at the recent rooftop celebration, it was very clear that everyone was very happy with the finished product.

About Harvest Power LLC

Harvest Power was established in 2008 as a program of Friendly Construction to help property owners achieve energy efficiency through solar. Today Harvest Power has grown to be one of the largest solar providers in New York State. With over 50 professionals on staff, the company employs engineers, architects, electricians and solar installers who hold a number of key certifications from industry associations and organizations. The entire installation process is handled in-house by the professionals on staff. This includes designing the system, processing any permits, rebates and financing as well as installing and monitoring the success of the solar system. Harvest Power, headquartered in Bay Shore, NY, has stayed true to its original mission... Help property owners achieve their goals of real energy independence, lower dependence on fossil fuels, reduce carbon emissions, and allow clients to enjoy the outstanding, direct monetary benefits of solar power. For more information on Harvest Power, go to http://www.harvestpower.net.