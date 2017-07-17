Fabachers-A Hydraulic Supply Company “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to carry on the work Bob and Ed Fabacher started from their LA location 40 years ago, supplying and distributing marine exhaust and fluid handling products throughout the US,” said John Serra, President, HSC.

Hydraulic Supply Company (HSC), a leading fluid power distributor of hydraulic, pneumatic, and industrial products, based in Sunrise, Florida and Fabacher Incorporated, a Harvey, Louisiana-based marine exhaust and fluid handling products company, announced today they have entered into a definitive Purchase Agreement, with Hydraulic Supply Company acquiring all of the assets of Fabacher Incorporated.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to carry on the work Bob and Ed Fabacher started from their Louisiana location nearly 40 years ago, supplying and distributing marine exhaust and fluid handling products throughout the US. We are equally delighted they have entrusted us with their team members, customers, and vendor partners, as part of the growing Hydraulic Supply family,” said John Serra, President, Hydraulic Supply Company.

Ed Fabacher added, “Our life’s work has been to serve the New Orleans and Southeastern markets and our customers with quality products and services, while at the same time providing good stewardship to the loyal employees of Fabacher Incorporated. We could not think of a better company to place our employees and customers with, than into the trusting hands of Hydraulic Supply Company, which shares a similar culture and set of values to the company that we and our employees have built over the last 40 years.”

Bob Fabacher commented, “We are happy to support Hydraulic Supply Company’s plans to grow the business and add new products and services, as they carry on the mission, culture, and values we built.”

Hydraulic Supply Company now operates in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee, Louisiana, and Monterrey, Mexico with locations coming soon to Alabama. The company has immediate plans to increase the size and breath of the Fabacher product and service portfolio available to customers in New Orleans and Southeast, to continue to meet the growing needs of those fluid power & industrial customers.

As a result of the Fabacher acquisition, Hydraulic Supply Company will also be adding capabilities to its other locations including metal hose and pipe fabrication to its current hose assembly, tube bending-flaring, valve assembly, and build programs.

About Hydraulic Supply Company

Founded in 1947, Hydraulic Supply Company has 70 years of experience in the fluid power industry, growing to become a leading international distributor of fluid power products and services. Today, HSC operates 28 retail stores in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee and Louisiana supported by its 60,000 sq. ft. Distribution Center that provides customers access to over 100 brands of hydraulic, pneumatic and industrial product lines. For more information, please visit our website http://www.hydraulic-supply.com or contact us at (800) 507-9651.

About Fabacher Incorporated

Founded in 1978, by brothers Ed and Bob Fabacher, Fabacher Incorporated has nearly 40 years of experience in the fluid power and marine industry. Fabacher Incorporated serves global markets, including the United Kingdom, the North Sea Region, Nigeria and Singapore. Their extensive product knowledge, combined with exceptional customer service, makes Fabacher Incorporated highly regarded by their customers. Their contributions to the fluid power industry throughout the years have been numerous, including Ed Fabacher’s service as a founding member and past president of NAHAD.