Effective immediately, Ben Canino has been named Architectural Sales Representative for O&G Industries Masonry Division, the news was announced today by Robert Rizzo, Vice-President.

In his new position, Canino will continue the efforts of the team to build new relationships with architectural firms, secure specifications, and join the network of professional clients already established with O&G throughout the Northeast. “Ben has experience calling on engineers, architects, and municipalities within the underground utility industry and is excited to learn the masonry industry. We selected Ben from a wide pool of candidates based on his motivation and eagerness to learn a new industry and apply his experience calling on the same community selling more exciting and rewarding products,” Rizzo said. “We are pleased to have him join our staff.”

Ben has over seven years of sales experience and a background in managing the diverse set of requirements clients demand. “I am grateful for the opportunity to join the best company in the business, and look forward to working with the team that is leading the gold standard within the industry,” Canino remarked.

Canino holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from UCONN. He lives in New Hartford, Connecticut with his family.

ABOUT O&G INDUSTRIES MASONRY DIVISION

Since its inception in 1923, O&G Industries, Inc. has grown to become one of the most diversified construction companies in the Northeast and one of the largest suppliers of masonry products and services in New England. Headquartered in Connecticut, the masonry division’s facilities include:



Seven mason stores and stone yards,

Six Earth Products Showcase retail showrooms, and a

Fabrication and Distribution Center for custom stonework.

Sales representatives work with design professionals and homeowners alike where project plans range from commercial to residential projects. Customers receive expert consultation from staff that guides them through the widest selection of earth-based materials available to meet design specifications and budgets. O&G's value-added services extend to over 30 one-hour AIA/CEU programs for professionals. O&G's Earth Products Showcases feature elegantly appointed vignettes from classic to contemporary design styles in a comfortable, natural setting. For more information about O&G Industries - Masonry Division, please call toll-free 1-866-748-5694 or navigate to O&G's website