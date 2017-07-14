RightPatient® is the industry’s most versatile and scalable biometric patient identification service. “CrossChx customers can now easily migrate to a biometric solution that multiplies their return, while continuing to leverage complementary CrossChx solutions for patient check-in and artificial intelligence.” -- Michael Trader, RightPatient Co-Founder

CrossChx and RightPatient announced today a partnership enabling CrossChx customers to leverage RightPatient’s unique biometric patient identification service and photo biometrics capabilities. Under the partnership, CrossChx customers can easily transition their existing SafeChx biometrics solution to RightPatient, while continuing to utilize other CrossChx products such as Olive artificial intelligence.

The healthcare industry is plagued by patient identification challenges that cost hospitals over $17 million per year on average and jeopardize patient safety, data integrity, security, and quality of care. Organizations such as CHIME, AHIMA, HIMSS, HFMA, and the ECRI Institute have continued to highlight the danger that inaccurate patient identification can pose, while advocating for the use of patient photos and biometrics.

RightPatient is a scalable, cloud-based biometric patient identification service that instantly and accurately identifies patients by simply capturing their photo. The service also publishes the patient photos throughout provider ecosystems and is utilized by dozens of health systems such as Novant Health and Community Medical Centers to improve revenue cycle, patient safety, and more by preventing patient misidentifications.

CrossChx provides artificial intelligence using global identity resolution and machine learning to automate tasks and operational workflows in an enterprise.

“With our deep experience in biometric technology, versatile cloud-based patient identification service, and a simple deployment model, this partnership is a perfect fit for CrossChx and their customers,” commented Michael Trader, Co-Founder of RightPatient. “CrossChx customers can now easily migrate to a biometric solution that multiplies their return, while continuing to leverage complementary CrossChx solutions for patient check-in and artificial intelligence.”

“We are very pleased to form a strategic partnership with RightPatient. By combining CrossChx’s expertise in artificial intelligence and identity resolution with RightPatient’s impressive biometric capabilities, we can define exciting new opportunities for transformation across healthcare,” said Sean Lane, Co-Founder and CEO of CrossChx.”

About RightPatient®

RightPatient® is the industry’s most versatile and scalable biometric patient identification service. The cloud-based solution is utilized by hospitals and health systems that collectively see over 45 million patients annually and represent nearly 1,000 healthcare locations. These forward-thinking providers process tens of thousands of daily transactions through RightPatient® to prevent duplicate medical records, eliminate medical identity theft, and increase patient safety. Interfaces already exist for various EHR systems, including Epic, Cerner, McKesson, Siemens, Meditech, CPSI and more. Backed by 15 years of experience in biometrics, cloud-computing, integration, and large-scale projects, we are dedicated to innovation and helping to achieve the “Triple Aim” by accurately recognizing patients from every encounter end point.

Contact:

RightPatient®

John Trader

VP of Communications

jtrader(at)rightpatient(dot)com

410-491-5354

About CrossChx

CrossChx is building the Internet of Healthcare, which will give people a better way to connect and share their health information. Olive, the company’s artificial intelligence solution, acts as a 24/7 Virtual Care Assistant by automating repetitive, high volume tasks and workflows, including eligibility, prior authorizations, appointment reminders, and more. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, CrossChx has partnered with hundreds of health systems nationwide and created more than 70 million unique patient IDs for healthcare.

Contact:

CrossChx, Inc.

Joel Chakra

Head of Marketing

joel.chakra(at)crosschx(dot)com

301-792-1720