Florida Hospital Wesley Chapel, Florida Hospital Carrollwood, Florida Hospital North Pinellas and Florida Hospital Zephyrhills have received recognition by Premier Inc., a leading healthcare improvement company, for providing exceptional patient care and improving community health. A recipient of The Joint Commission and National Quality Forum’s 2015 John M. Eisenberg Patient Safety and Quality Award, QUEST was launched in 2008 to help health systems reliably deliver the most efficient, effective and caring experience for every patient, every single time.

Florida Hospital Wesley Chapel earned the 2017 QUEST® Award for High-value Healthcare and is one of only six hospitals nationally to receive this prestigious award for achieving top performance in all six measures of Premier’s nationally-acclaimed QUEST collaborative. The six measures in the collaborative include cost and efficiency, evidence-based care, mortality, safety, patient and family engagement and appropriate hospital use.

Florida Hospital Carrollwood, Florida Hospital North Pinellas and Florida Hospital Zephyrhills were honored with the 2017 QUEST® Award for High-value Healthcare Citation of Merit. Only 63 hospitals in the country received the Citation of Merit for achieving top performance in any four of the six measures in Premier’s QUEST collaborative criteria.

“These QUEST Award achievements emphasize our commitment to consistently deliver high quality care to the communities we serve,” said Dr. Robin McGuinness, Senior Executive Officer of Patient Outcomes, Florida Hospital, West Florida Division of the Adventist Health System. “We are honored to receive the QUEST Award in recognition of achieving positive experiences and improved outcomes for our patients.”

All QUEST hospitals submitting data for October 2015 – September 2016 were eligible for the award. Top performance thresholds were established at the top quartile of performance from a baseline period in all measures except cost of care, which was based on top tercile of performance. Top performance for each dimension varied depending on the unique measure calculation and methodology. Details on the methodology used can be found at QUEST High-value Healthcare Award.

“QUEST hospitals have set high standards in clinical excellence nationwide,” said Madeleine Biondolillo, MD, vice president of engagement and delivery for Premier Inc. “Together, they have worked hard to outperform in healthcare. Premier congratulates these hospitals for their fantastic achievements.”

Approximately 350 hospitals volunteered to transparently share data and define a common framework with consistent measures that would continually set a top performance goal for both participants and the nation. QUEST participants prevented more than 198,000 deaths and reduced healthcare spending by more than $17 billion. Building on the legacy of QUEST, QUEST 2020 was launched in January 2017 to extend beyond hospital walls to provide compliance, improvement and specialized support for health systems to thrive in today’s healthcare economy.

About Florida Hospital, Adventist Health System, West Florida Division

Florida Hospital, the West Florida Division of Adventist Health System, is a not-for-profit 1,295-bed hospital system composed of 9 hospitals including Florida Hospital Tampa/Florida Hospital Pepin Heart Institute, Florida Hospital Carrollwood, Florida Hospital at Connerton Long Term Acute Care, Florida Hospital North Pinellas, Florida Hospital Wesley Chapel, Florida Hospital Zephyrhills, Florida Hospital Heartland Medical Center Sebring, Florida Hospital Heartland Medical Center Lake Placid and Florida Hospital Wauchula. It also includes a free-standing ER in Palm Harbor. Part of the Adventist Health System, Florida Hospital is a leading health network comprised of 26 hospitals throughout the state. For more information, visit FloridaHospital.com

About Premier Inc.

Premier Inc. is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of approximately 3,750 U.S. hospitals and more than 130,000 other provider organizations. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and advisory and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost. Please visit Premier’s news and investor sites on premierinc.com