Daikin America, Inc., a subsidiary of Daikin Industries, Ltd, today announces the availability of R-407H refrigerant for R&D and test marketing samples in the United States. Samples are intended for refrigeration contractors and distributors working on supermarkets, grocery stores, walk in coolers and freezers and mini grocers. Samples are applicable to OEM systems and R-404A and R-22 retrofits. Please reach out to equipment manufacturers for specific guidance. This follows the official product launch of Daikin R-407H on March 8, 2017.

Daikin R-407H has been submitted for approval to the EPA SNAP Program as a replacement for the legacy ozone depleting refrigerant R-22, and high GWP refrigerants, such as R-404A and R-507A, which are widely used today for supermarket, warehouse, and marine vessel refrigeration equipment.

“Due to increased regulations, high GWP and ozone depleting refrigerants, such as R-22, are being phased out. Daikin’s 407H was developed to comply to global regulations while allowing for simple and economical retrofits. Additionally, Daikin’s 407H proven track record and efficiency is uniquely positioned to achieve EPA’s GWP targets.” stated Jim McAliney, EVP-Sales & Marketing, Daikin America.

Daikin’s non-ozone depleting, GWP 1495, non-flammable, refrigerant R-407H compares favorably to R-404A which is commonly used today. R-407H has been classified by ASHRAE as safety group A1, and is compatible with common POE oils. Performance details, test results, case studies and compatibility information are available upon request.

About Daikin America:

Daikin America, Inc. provides refrigerant gas, molding resins, fine powders, aqueous dispersions, melt processable fluoropolymers, and fluoroelastomers for many critical applications.

Daikin America, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Daikin Industries Ltd of Osaka, Japan. Daikin Industries is Japan’s leading manufacturer of air conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and fluorochemical products.

