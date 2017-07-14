PCNation Recognized as One of CRN’s Top 2017 IT Solutions Providers

"This reaffirms that our customer centric approach continues to equate to strong growth and increased opportunities within the channels we serve." said Medwin Dayan, President of PCNation.

PCNation, One of the nation's leading direct providers of IT solutions and services has announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named PCNation to its 2017 Solution Provider 500 list. The Solution Provider 500 is CRN’s annual ranking of the largest technology integrators, solution providers and IT consultants in North America by revenue.

The Solution Provider 500 is CRN’s predominant channel partner award list, serving as the industry standard for recognition of the most successful solution provider companies in the channel since 1995. This year, for the first time since 2010, the complete list will be published on CRN.com, making it readily available to vendors seeking out top solution providers to partner with.

“We are honored once again to be recognized as one of CRN’s Top solutions providers. This reaffirms that our customer centric approach continues to equate to strong growth and increased opportunities within the channels we serve. We look forward to continuing our success in 2017 and beyond," said Medwin Dayan, President of PCNation.

“CRN’s Solution Provider 500 list spotlights the North American IT channel partner organizations that have earned the highest revenue over the past year, providing a valuable resource to vendors looking for top solution providers to partner with,” said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. “The companies on this year’s list represent an incredible, combined revenue of over $318 billion, a sum that attests to their success in staying ahead of rapidly changing market demands. We extend our sincerest congratulations to each of these top-performing solution providers and look forward to their future pursuits and successes.”

PCNation continues its 21-year standard of excellence by consistently enhancing our portfolio of solutions and services to stay ahead of the rapidly changing IT landscape. PCNation has developed a culture focused on partnering with clients to better understand their complex business needs.

Our customer-centric culture is one of the primary reasons for our outstanding growth and remains a key pillar of PCNation's core business principals.

