Palomar Modular Buildings will be exhibiting at the Southern Region Leadership Conference hosted by Arkansas School Boards Association (ASBA) in Hot Springs, Arkansas. The Convention is being held at the Hot Springs Convention Center from July 16, 2017 through July 18, 2017, and includes participants from Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi.

Palomar will have a trade show display exhibiting the company’s education building solutions in exhibit space 42 in Hall A at the show. Palomar Modular Buildings will be providing information on their selection of buildings for the public, private and charter education markets in these southern states, including temporary or portable classrooms, and complete school campus complexes.

The Southern Region Leadership Conference includes two and a half days of training unique to leadership roles in the public school system. Highlights include exhibits promoting the best products and services for schools, as well as relevant leadership issues such as data device decision making strategies for raising student achievement, educational programs, and expert panels sessions for school personnel, administrators and school Board members alike.

About Palomar Modular Buildings

Palomar Modular Buildings manufactures advanced modular buildings for a range of industries including office, retail, healthcare, education and workforce housing. The company’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in DeSoto, Texas, is staffed with a dedicated full-time workforce of skilled tradesmen and production managers has produced hundreds of modular projects from simple additions to complex new facilities.

# # #

If you would like further information about this press release or to schedule an interview with John Martin, please contact John Martin at jmartin(at)palomarmodular(dot)com or call 1-866-312-4032.