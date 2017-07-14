New Kitchen Fiesta for Groups Offered at Grand Velas Los Cabos

Groups at the new Grand Velas Los Cabos are now in for a behind-the-scenes insider tasting experience with its Kitchen Fiesta offering. After grabbing a handcrafted welcome cocktail or glass of premium wine, the gastronomic magic begins when groups embark on an epicurean tasting tour within the resort’s expansive gourmet kitchen. With stops in three of the resort’s kitchens and signature restaurants, the activity allows participants to explore all of the resort’s “Beyond-All Inclusive, Beyond All Compare” fare with a progressive specialty tasting. Dishes will be served from Juan Licerio Alcala, Executive Chef of Grand Velas Los Cabos and creator of the $25K World’s Most Expensive Taco, and the restaurant chefs from each of its five gourmet dining restaurants. With food, creativity and presentation comparable to that of top restaurants in world capitals, the experience allows groups to explore and savor a worldly fusion of flavors without leaving the comfort of the resort.

Offering unparalleled all-inclusive experiences for meetings and incentives, Grand Velas Los Cabos offers spacious luxury accommodations, world-class spas, a la carte gourmet cuisine at a selection of specialty restaurants, and an indefinable hospitality experience.

About Grand Velas Los Cabos:

The new Grand Velas Los Cabos on Mexico’s Baja Peninsula is the fifth property of Velas Resorts. Located between Cabo San Lucas and San Jose del Cabo, the $150 million beachfront property offers the next generation of all-inclusive amenities and facilities with dramatic ocean views and unique spaces infusing every area of the resort. All 304-ocean view suites are over 1,180 sq. ft. with private terraces and some personal plunge pools while duplex wellness suites have designated wellness amenities and insuite juice bars. Grand Velas Los Cabos features five gourmet restaurants with an extensive beverage program and wine based features inspired by the proximity to the region producing Mexico’s fine wines. A staff ratio of 3 to 1; 16,370 sq. ft. convention center with the capability for 20 breakout rooms; 35,000 sq. ft. spa with 16 treatment rooms and hydrotherapy facility; three pools; and pool and beach concierges are available. Rounding out the list of amenities and services are a Technogym Fitness Center with personal trainers, exercise programs, yoga, Pilates and meditation; recreational activities program; separate teens’ and kids’ club facilities and activities program; 24-hour personalized butler concierge service; and 24-hour in-suite service. Opening soon, a gallery of contemporary art will continue the company’s commitment to bringing the art, fashion and culture of Mexico to guests. The curved, half-moon design of the hotel catches eyes along the corridor with an iconic grand entrance that’s open air, three stories high and over 300 ft. above sea level. All of this beachfront, just 35 minutes from the Los Cabos International Airport which directly services over 40 destinations in the United States, Canada and Latin America. Eduardo Vela Ruiz, owner, founder and president of Velas Resorts operate Velas Resorts, with brother Juan Vela by his side, vice president of Velas Resorts.

