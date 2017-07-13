Festo, a leading manufacturer of pneumatic and electromechanical systems, components, and controls for process and industrial automation, will close its Appleton, WI, center and move custom assembly and kitting services to a larger facility in Mason, Ohio. The move places custom services within a few miles of the parts and logistics resources of the Festo North American Regional Service Center. The new Customer Solutions Center will provide customized products to the company’s North American customers.

The new 15,000-square-foot Customer Solutions facility will be located at 4028 Binion Way in Mason, about five miles from the parts and distribution resources of the Regional Service Center at 7777 Columbia Road also in Mason. The new facility will consist of present employees and new hires and is expected to open in September. The Mason Customer Solutions Center will be the newest of the company’s five North American custom solutions locations and will support customers with customized multi-axis systems and components, assembly and kitting services, and pre-assembled control cabinets. Fast turnaround and delivery of customized products, one of the company’s competitive advantages, will be augmented by proximity to the regional distribution center.

In 2016, Festo moved its distribution and assembly operations from Hauppauge, New York, to a new 230,000-square-foot Regional Service Center in Mason, Ohio, to create a more centrally located distribution hub. The regional center serves customers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico and is comprised of logistics, production, purchasing, and engineering. Festo employs to date almost 180 employees in Mason and targets 250 employees by end of 2018.

